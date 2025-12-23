Beyond Gaza and Ukraine: The wars the world is ignoring

Gobal attention has been (rightly) focused on Gaza and Ukraine this year, but around 60 conflicts are raging the world. Do they risk falling off the radar? International Crisis Group President and CEO Comfort Ero joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to talk about some of the global crises that have received less of the world’s focus this year. Ero cautions that it is important to keep talking about Gaza and Ukraine because what happens in those two conflicts set the precedent for what happens in so many others. But Ero also says there are plenty of places receiving far less attention and concern, despite being just as deadly and devastating.

Sudan’s civil war has displaced millions and led to horrific crimes against humanity. In Haiti, gangs have taken over the country almost completely and the government is almost non-functional. The US recently brokered a peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda, but renewed violence in eastern Congo is an alarming sign of just how unstable that conflict is. In Myanmar, the military junta is still entrenched and responsible for aggressive violence against civilians. Could global attention and international outcry help bring crucial peacebuilding efforts to some of the world’s most volatile places?