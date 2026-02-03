Why Singapore sees AI as an opportunity, not a threat

AI isn’t just a technology transformation, he says, it’s a people transformation. To ensure its benefits are felt evenly, the government is investing in skills upgrading to prepare its population for the technological shifts to come. Singapore’s model, he explains, has always been about ecosystem building: letting markets lead while the state works closely to anticipate change, support workers, and expand human capabilities. Singapore’s government wants to invest in people, so that AI isn’t something that happens to workers, it’s something that’s built with them.

“If you think about this challenge, not as a threat from a new technology, but a challenge of how to maximize human capital,” Shanmugaratnam says, “If you build up people’s capabilities, it works out for them and for your whole economy.”