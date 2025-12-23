Latest Stories

While journalists have been allowed to go into the IDF-controlled “yellow zone,” which covers part of Gaza, they must be embedded with the IDF and are prevented from talking to Palestinians. IDF officials say that ongoing security challenges mean that allowing foreign press in on their own is too much of a risk. But fighting and deadly strikes are much less frequent after the ceasefire was put in place, reducing security risks. So why are members of the media still being prevented from independent reporting on the ground firsthand?

“By not allowing journalists in, you are lending credence to the idea that this whole thing has never been about security,” says Ward, “It has been about trying to hide away from the eyes of the world the devastations and horrors that have been taking place.”

