Top 10 Quotes from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer in 2025

Most quotable moments of 2025 | GZERO World with ian bremmer
GZERO Media
By GZERO MediaDecember 17, 2025
GZERO Media
Big global stories. Real conversations with world leaders. Our award-winning global affairs show, GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, goes beyond the headlines on the stories that matter most. Here’s a look back at the 10 most quotable moments from this year’s episodes.

Alexander Stubb on Europe’s new future with Trump 2.0

"We have a tendency to forget that authoritarianism in Germany didn't last. Authoritarianism in the Soviet Union didn't last. So at the end of the day, democracy is messy, but it wins." Alexander Stubb, President of Finalnd (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

In Trump’s second term, how is Europe’s role evolving in an era of shifting alliances, economic uncertainty, and rising geopolitical risks? Finnish President Alexander Stubb underscores the need for Europe to take greater responsibility. Watch the episode here.

António Guterres on the need to reform outdated global institutions

"What's happening Gaza is morally, politically, and legally intolerable. And we absolutely need an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza and total openness in relation to humanitarian aid." Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

In an exclusive interview for GZERO World, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres sat with Ian Bremmer on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to address the West’s retreat from multilateralism, the need to reform outdated global institutions, and why mid-sized powers are increasingly driving conflict—often with total impunity. Watch the interview here.

2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado on Venezuela’s future

"This is not a conventional dictatorship. Venezuela has been turned into the criminal hub of the Amercas. I do think Venezuela is a threat to the security of the Western hemisphere, and should be addressed as such." Maria Corina Machado, Nobel Laureate and Venezuelan Opposition Leader (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer speaks with María Corina Machado about Venezuela’s future, America’s role, and why she believes Nicolás Maduro’s grip on power is weaker than it seems. Watch her conversation with Ian here.

US Senator Elissa Slotkin, on America’s role in a multipolar world

"We've tried the carrot, we've tried the stick. If Russia invading Ukraine doesn't get Europeans to spend the agreed upon amount on defense, we've got to have some tough conversations." Elissa Slotkin, US Senator (D-MI) (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Former CIA analyst and Pentagon official, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, warns that maintaining Ukraine’s defenses is critical, not just for beating back Russian aggression but also for sending a message to countries like China that the US will stand up when democracies are invaded. Watch the full episode.

Fareed Zakaria on Trump’s tariffs

"With Trump, it's all impulse and he likes to win and be on top. And guess what? When you're the president of the United States, you do have that option of saying, 'I get to run the world.'" Fareed Zakaria, CNN Host & Author (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

On GZERO World, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat with Ian Bremmer to discuss President Trump’s tariffs, the rise of protectionism, and the US retreat from global leadership, an ideology Zakaria calls the “beating heart” of MAGA. Watch their conversation Watch their conversation here.

Dmytro Kuleba on a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

"DId Putin come to Ukraine to take a part of it or all of it? If you believe that Putin came after the whole of Ukraine because it is so important to get it under his control, there is no ground to negotiate." Dmytro Kuleba, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discusses President Trump’s negotiation strategy, Russia’s goals, and Ukraine’s uncertain future on GZERO World. Watch the episode here.

Tristan Harris on the dangers of unchecked AI

"AI is not controllable like other technologies. Why are we recklessly racing his out to society psychologically in ways that we definitely don't know what we're doing? This is just stupidity." Tristan Harris, Co-Founder, Center for Humane Technology (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

As tech companies race to build more powerful AI models, is society at risk? Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Human Technology, talks about the dangers of recklessly rolling out AI tools without guardrails. Watch his interview with Ian Bremmer here.

Zanny Minton Beddoes on Trump’s trade war

"Who benefits from this trade war? And when you go into tit for tat retaliation, everybody is worse off. Some may be even worse off than others, but everybody is worse off." Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Cheif, The Economist (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

On GZERO World, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, asks who benefits from Trump’s trade war and how Trump’s tit-for-tat tariff war threatens to reshape the global economy. Watch her discussion with Ian here.

David Miliband on the global refugee crisis

"We face a new abnormal. 10 years ago, there were 50 to 60 million internally displaced people and refugees. Now, there's 120 million." David Miliband, President & CEO, International Rescue Committe (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

What happens when the poorest countries are left to solve the hardest problems? And who–if anyone–is stepping up to help? On GZERO World, David Miliband, president & CEO of the International Rescue Committee, discusses the rise of forcibly displaced people around the world. Watch the full interview here.

Andrew Ross Sorkin on the risks hiding in today’s economy

"I like to think that we're not going to have another 1929, but it's almost impossible for us not to have anotehr 1999." Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times Columnist & CNBC Anchor (pictured) GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

From invisible debt in private credit markets to the unsustainable business models of leading AI firms, New York Times journalist and CNBC anchor, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Ian Bremmer explore whether we're ignoring the warning signs once again—and what it would take to avert the next big crash. Watch their full conversation here.


Don’t miss an episode in 2026!
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer airs nationwide on US public television (check local listings), and new digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube.
