Top 10 Quotes from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer in 2025

Big global stories. Real conversations with world leaders. Our award-winning global affairs show, GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, goes beyond the headlines on the stories that matter most. Here’s a look back at the 10 most quotable moments from this year’s episodes.

Alexander Stubb on Europe’s new future with Trump 2.0 In Trump’s second term, how is Europe’s role evolving in an era of shifting alliances, economic uncertainty, and rising geopolitical risks? Finnish President Alexander Stubb underscores the need for Europe to take greater responsibility. Watch the episode here.

António Guterres on the need to reform outdated global institutions In an exclusive interview for GZERO World, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres sat with Ian Bremmer on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to address the West’s retreat from multilateralism, the need to reform outdated global institutions, and why mid-sized powers are increasingly driving conflict—often with total impunity. Watch the interview here.

2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado on Venezuela’s future On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer speaks with María Corina Machado about Venezuela’s future, America’s role, and why she believes Nicolás Maduro’s grip on power is weaker than it seems. Watch her conversation with Ian here.

US Senator Elissa Slotkin, on America’s role in a multipolar world Former CIA analyst and Pentagon official, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, warns that maintaining Ukraine’s defenses is critical, not just for beating back Russian aggression but also for sending a message to countries like China that the US will stand up when democracies are invaded. Watch the full episode.

Fareed Zakaria on Trump’s tariffs On GZERO World, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat with Ian Bremmer to discuss President Trump’s tariffs, the rise of protectionism, and the US retreat from global leadership, an ideology Zakaria calls the “beating heart” of MAGA. Watch their conversation Watch their conversation here.

Dmytro Kuleba on a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discusses President Trump’s negotiation strategy, Russia’s goals, and Ukraine’s uncertain future on GZERO World. Watch the episode here.

Tristan Harris on the dangers of unchecked AI As tech companies race to build more powerful AI models, is society at risk? Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Human Technology, talks about the dangers of recklessly rolling out AI tools without guardrails. Watch his interview with Ian Bremmer here .

Zanny Minton Beddoes on Trump’s trade war On GZERO World, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, asks who benefits from Trump’s trade war and how Trump’s tit-for-tat tariff war threatens to reshape the global economy. Watch her discussion with Ian here.

David Miliband on the global refugee crisis What happens when the poorest countries are left to solve the hardest problems? And who–if anyone–is stepping up to help? On GZERO World, David Miliband, president & CEO of the International Rescue Committee, discusses the rise of forcibly displaced people around the world. Watch the full interview here.

Andrew Ross Sorkin on the risks hiding in today’s economy From invisible debt in private credit markets to the unsustainable business models of leading AI firms, New York Times journalist and CNBC anchor, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Ian Bremmer explore whether we're ignoring the warning signs once again—and what it would take to avert the next big crash. Watch their full conversation here.





Don’t miss an episode in 2026!

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer airs nationwide on US public television (check local listings), and new digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube.