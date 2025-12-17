Hard Numbers: Trump adds to travel-ban list, China lowers tariffs on EU pork, Alaskan rivers turning orange and red, Panama Canal deal hits impasse

19.8%: China will impose tariffs of up to 19.8% on European Union pork products, far less than the preliminary levy that Beijing had imposed, which were up to 62.4%. China first put down these tariffs in response to the EU placing duties on Chinese-produced electric vehicles.
200: A new report from the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says record temperatures and rainfall are turning 200 Alaskan rivers orange and red, as iron spills into the rivers from once-frozen ground.
$22.8 billion: The $22.8 billion deal for a Western-led consortium to purchase two Panama Canal ports – as well as 40 others worldwide – has hit an impasse, as Beijing demands that the Chinese shipping firm COSCO get a majority stake. China had previously just sought for the firm to have an equal stake. The White House signaled that it wouldn’t accept this condition, but China has leverage because a Hong Kong-based firm currently owns the ports.