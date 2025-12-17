Hard Numbers: Trump adds to travel-ban list, China lowers tariffs on EU pork, Alaskan rivers turning orange and red, Panama Canal deal hits impasse

US President Donald Trump added five new countries – Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria – to the list of nations banned from traveling to the US. The US will also reject people with travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. Fifteen other countries also face partial travel restrictions under the expanded order.

19.8%: China will impose tariffs of up to 19.8% on European Union pork products, far less than the preliminary levy that Beijing had imposed, which were up to 62.4%. China first put down these tariffs in response to the EU placing duties on Chinese-produced electric vehicles.



200: A new report from the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says record temperatures and rainfall are turning 200 Alaskan rivers orange and red, as iron spills into the rivers from once-frozen ground.