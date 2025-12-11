What We’re Watching: Zelensky willing to compromise, Bulgaria’s government falls, US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker

Zelensky’s counteroffer shows his willingness for compromise



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a counter to the US’s original plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday, one that includes several concessions. Among them are allowing the US to recognize Russian-occupied territory, and granting the US and Russia control over the fate of frozen Russian assets. Still, US President Donald Trump isn’t happy: he had a heated phone call with European leaders yesterday, arguing Zelensky needs to be “realistic” about a deal. On the other hand, the Ukrainian public has indicated they don’t want Zelensky to make major territorial concessions. Ukrainian, US and European officials will put their heads together in Paris on Saturday to try to reach consensus on a peace plan.

Bulgaria’s government collapses

After weeks of street protests over graft and wasteful spending, Bulgaria’s government has resigned . The unrest was touched off in November by a proposed budget that increased taxes and boosted social spending. Bulgarians, unwilling to hand over any more of their income to the EU’s most corrupt member state , poured into the streets. Although Prime Minsiter Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet scrapped the proposal, the demonstrations continued, forcing him to resign Thursday, just before a no-confidence vote that he was sure to lose. Bulgaria, which is set to adopt the Euro as its currency in January, has already been through seven national elections in the past four years. Another now seems likely.

US takes Venezuelan oil tanker