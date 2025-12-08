Skip to content
What We’re Watching: Thai-Cambodian ceasefire on verge of collapse, Trump makes “Monroe Doctrine” official, Benin foils coup attempt

An injured soldier is transferred to a hospital following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border area in Sisaket Province,Thailand, December 7, 2025.

An injured soldier is transferred to a hospital following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops over a disputed border area in Sisaket Province,Thailand, December 7, 2025.

Royal Thai Army/Handout via REUTERS
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
December 08, 2025

Fighting flares on the Thai-Cambodia border

Thailand and Cambodia’s ceasefire is on the verge of collapse. Strikes were launched across their disputed border today, following clashes over the weekend that resulted in the death of a Thai soldier. Both sides accused the other of firing first. Thailand and Cambodia have been fighting along their border for decades, but declared a ceasefire after pressure from US President Donald Trump in July. The flare-up could jeopardize ongoing trade talks with the US for both countries. We will be watching to see whether that threat is enough to incentivize restraint, or if the hostilities escalate.

Trump makes ties to “Monroe Doctrine” official

US President Donald Trump has taken an alternative approach to foreign policy from some of his predecessors: He has reduced ties with Europe – he hasn’t approved any new Ukraine funding – while bombing ships coming from Venezuela and Colombia and building up a military presence in the region. Now, his approach has become official: the White House released a national security strategy paper, which states that the administration will enforce a “Trump Corollary” to the “Monroe Doctrine,” an 1823-policy that asserted that the Americas were off-limits to European interference. The document also pans Europe, and declares that the continent must “stand on its own feet.” Historians may be concerned: Europe has previously struggled to get along without US involvement…

Benin’s government says it thwarted a coup effort

Several West African countries face threats of insurgency from Islamist militants, but for Benin – a major cotton producer in the region – the problem is internal: President Patrice Talon said on Sunday it foiled a coup attempt from mutinous government soldiers. The dissenting soldiers had stormed into the national television offices and declared a government takeover live on air, arguing that Talon hasn’t managed Benin’s security very well – the army has suffered major losses in the northern region. Talon had a helping hand from Nigeria, whose fighter jets helped to quell the coup. There is now a manhunt for the perpetrators of the coup efforts.

