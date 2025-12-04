Skip to content
What We’re Watching: Indonesia investigates firms over devastating floods, Tunisia arrests opposition leader, Fighting continues as DRC and Rwanda sign another peace deal

A mosque stands in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Aceh Tamiang regency, Aceh province, Indonesia, December 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
December 04, 2025

Indonesia identifies aggravator of Sumatra flood deaths

After the death toll from cyclone-induced floods in Sumatra surpassed 800 – making it the most deadly natural disaster to hit the Indonesian island since the 2004 tsunami – the Indonesian government has pledged to take action against mining firms that illegally cleared forests, which may have added to the potency of the floods. The environment ministry will also query logging and palm plantations after logs turned into projectiles during the tropical storm. Will it be enough? Some locals are furious with the government for ignoring their protests over deforestation – North Sumatra lost 28% of the tree-covered area of its tree-covered area from 2001 to 2024, according to a monitoring group, contributing to the devastation over the weekend.

Tunisian crackdown widens

Police on Thursday arrested opposition leader Ahmed Nejib Chebbi just days after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a mass trial of government critics that human rights experts say was a sham. On Tuesday, leading human rights lawyer Ayachi Hammami, a former government official himself, was also arrested. Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab spring in 2011, has been sliding swiftly back towards authoritarianism under the presidency of Kais Saied, a constitutional lawyer known as “robocop” for his lack of charisma. He suspended parliament in 2021, and has ruled virtually unopposed since then.

Washington hosts DRC-Rwanda peace ceremony

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame will sign a symbolic US-brokered peace deal in Washington, even as heavy fighting between Congolese forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels continues in eastern DRC. The process first began in June, but requires Rwanda to withdraw M23 troops and the DRC to eradicate a militia of Hutu extremists within its borders. Neither has yet complied and parallel talks between the Congolese government and the M23 have stalled. Alongside the peace proceedings, the US is also eyeing Congo’s vast mineral wealth.

What We’re Watching: Haredi conscription issue threatens Israel’s government again, Xi hosts Macron, Putin visit Modi

​Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox conscription to divide Israel’s parliament againHere we go again: Israel’s Knesset is once more considering a bill that would force certain ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who are part of the Haredi sect, to serve in the military – just like the rest of the country. There’s a difference this time: support for Haredi conscription jumped [...]

What We’re Watching: Pushback on Venezuela strike, Tax protests in Bulgaria, China-Japan coastguard dispute

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic November 26, 2025.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic November 26, 2025.

REUTERS/Erika Santelices
Washington is growing uncomfortable with Venezuela strikeThe White House sought to shift blame away from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday, instead declaring that Admiral Frank Bradley ordered the killing of two people on a boat – even after the boat was destroyed. A report from the The New York Times undermined the original Washington Post [...]

What We’re Watching: Trump orders shutdown of Venezuela airspace, Honduras election on a knife edge, Migrant skepticism spreads

Two military jets fly in formation during the industrial air show.

Two military jets fly in formation during the industrial air show.

Jesus Vargas/dpa via Reuters Connect
Is the US attack on Venezuela imminent?US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the airspace above Venezuela should be seen as “closed in its entirety.” Caracas slammed the move and said it contravenes international law, while its citizens prepare for strikes. Trump’s announcement comes two days after he said the US would commence land [...]

What We’re Watching: Another glitch in Russia-Ukraine talks, UK Labour Party to raise taxes to record levels, Tensions spike in Syria’s third-largest city

​Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes US envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on April 25, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes US envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on April 25, 2025.

Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS
Witkoff leak is only the latest glitch in Russia-Ukraine negotiationsA leaked recording of an October call between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Kremlin official is the latest drama to spill into the Ukraine peace talks. In the call, scooped by Bloomberg, Witkoff – already mistrusted by the Ukrainians – gives tips on how Russian [...]