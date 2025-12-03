What We’re Watching: Haredi conscription issue threatens Israel’s government again, Xi hosts Macron, Putin visit Modi

Skip to content
​Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
December 03, 2025

Ultra-Orthodox conscription to divide Israel’s parliament again

Here we go again: Israel’s Knesset is once more considering a bill that would force certain ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who are part of the Haredi sect, to serve in the military – just like the rest of the country. There’s a difference this time: support for Haredi conscription jumped during the course of the two-year war with Hamas, with 85% backing it as of July. In an attempt to get it through parliament, the latest bill hedges a little, granting exemptions to Haredi Jews who are in full-time education. This has prompted fresh fury from many lawmakers who don’t believe the bill goes far enough – including some from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. Will the issue collapse Netanyahu’s government for a third time?

France and China meet with trade and Ukraine on the table

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit where trade is expected to be high on the agenda. France – and the EU overall – has a massive trade imbalance with China, with Beijing accounting for 46% of France’s total trade deficit. Macron is expected to try to balance the bill a bit, pushing for greater market access for French exports and more investment in French companies. The Russia-Ukraine war is also on the agenda, with the French president hoping he can convince China to use its leverage over Russia to hinder its ability to continue the war. China has been accused of providing technology to Russia and helping it avoid international sanctions.

Putin makes high-stakes visit to India

Russia’s president begins a three-day official visit to India tomorrow, his first since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The visit comes amid intense US pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil. Deals are expected on agriculture, pharma, and Indian migrant labor, but the spotlight is on energy and weapons. India has recently reduced its reliance on Russia for both, but Moscow remains a key supplier – rumors abound of a potential blockbuster deal for Russian fighter jets. The optics matter: Putin wants to show that he still has powerful friends outside of the US and Europe. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has a trickier balancing act: to underscore India’s strategic independence without further angering its long-standing partners in the world’s largest economy.

benjamin netanyahu likud party military service state visit xi hosting macron

