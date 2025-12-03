What We’re Watching: Haredi conscription issue threatens Israel’s government again, Xi hosts Macron, Putin visit Modi

Ultra-Orthodox conscription to divide Israel’s parliament again



Here we go again: Israel’s Knesset is once more considering a bill that would force certain ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who are part of the Haredi sect, to serve in the military – just like the rest of the country. There’s a difference this time: support for Haredi conscription jumped during the course of the two-year war with Hamas, with 85% backing it as of July. In an attempt to get it through parliament, the latest bill hedges a little, granting exemptions to Haredi Jews who are in full-time education. This has prompted fresh fury from many lawmakers who don’t believe the bill goes far enough – including some from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. Will the issue collapse Netanyahu’s government for a third time?

France and China meet with trade and Ukraine on the table

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit where trade is expected to be high on the agenda. France – and the EU overall – has a massive trade imbalance with China, with Beijing accounting for 46% of France’s total trade deficit. Macron is expected to try to balance the bill a bit, pushing for greater market access for French exports and more investment in French companies. The Russia-Ukraine war is also on the agenda, with the French president hoping he can convince China to use its leverage over Russia to hinder its ability to continue the war. China has been accused of providing technology to Russia and helping it avoid international sanctions.

Putin makes high-stakes visit to India