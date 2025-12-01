What We’re Watching: Trump orders shutdown of Venezuela airspace, Honduras election on a knife edge, Migrant skepticism spreads

Is the US attack on Venezuela imminent?



US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the airspace above Venezuela should be seen as “ closed in its entirety .” Caracas slammed the move and said it contravenes international law, while its citizens prepare for strikes. Trump’s announcement comes two days after he said the US would commence land strikes on the South American nation of over 26 million people – the White House has also been bombing boats in the Caribbean and building up its military presence there for months now. Amid signs that an invasion is imminent, there is also discontent emerging in Washington about the potential action, after a Washington Post report found that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered the US military to kill two people on a drug-carrying boat – even after the boat had been destroyed. Trump will convene a meeting on Venezuela this evening.

Honduras’ election couldn’t be closer

Hondurans went to the polls yesterday to choose between two conservative candidates, former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura and former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla. Early results show that the two are neck in neck, with just 4,000 votes separating them. Their campaigns focused on jobs and crime, as Honduras has the highest homicide rate in Central America and unemployment hovers at 5.2% . US President Donald Trump has also weighed in, endorsing Asfura and saying he was the only candidate the White House would work with. Trump also pardoned the former president of Asfura’s party on Friday. As the vote rolls in with no clear winner yet, the candidates are showing signs that they may not accept the results, trading accusations of election fixing.

