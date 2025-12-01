What We’re Watching: Trump orders shutdown of Venezuela airspace, Honduras election on a knife edge, Migrant skepticism spreads

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Is the US attack on Venezuela imminent?
US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the airspace above Venezuela should be seen as “closed in its entirety.” Caracas slammed the move and said it contravenes international law, while its citizens prepare for strikes. Trump’s announcement comes two days after he said the US would commence land strikes on the South American nation of over 26 million people – the White House has also been bombing boats in the Caribbean and building up its military presence there for months now. Amid signs that an invasion is imminent, there is also discontent emerging in Washington about the potential action, after a Washington Post report found that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered the US military to kill two people on a drug-carrying boat – even after the boat had been destroyed. Trump will convene a meeting on Venezuela this evening.
Honduras’ election couldn’t be closer
Hondurans went to the polls yesterday to choose between two conservative candidates, former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura and former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla. Early results show that the two are neck in neck, with just 4,000 votes separating them. Their campaigns focused on jobs and crime, as Honduras has the highest homicide rate in Central America and unemployment hovers at 5.2%. US President Donald Trump has also weighed in, endorsing Asfura and saying he was the only candidate the White House would work with. Trump also pardoned the former president of Asfura’s party on Friday. As the vote rolls in with no clear winner yet, the candidates are showing signs that they may not accept the results, trading accusations of election fixing.
Skepticism of migrants and refugees spreads to developing nations
Amid burgeoning tensions with the Taliban, Pakistan has been rapidly expelling Afghans from its territory, removing one million of the three million Afghans from its borders this year alone. Many have never lived in Afghanistan. Pakistan isn’t the only developing country growing skeptical of migrants and refugees from war-torn nations: Uganda, once a safe haven for Africans fleeing war – as well as Afghans – has announced new restrictions on which refugees it will accept. Egypt, Kenya, and Somalia, are also moving to limit refugee arrivals. Where will those who are fleeing Afghanistan, the Sudan civil war, and other internal conflicts go?