Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

popular

Then & Now: Can Haiti's government hold an election?

Police officers pass a burnt police armoured personnel carrier after gunmen kidnapped several people from an orphanage in a mountainous community that has been under deadly attacks by armed gangs since the start of this year, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, in Kenscoff, Haiti August 4, 2025.

Police officers pass a burnt police armoured personnel carrier after gunmen kidnapped several people from an orphanage in a mountainous community that has been under deadly attacks by armed gangs since the start of this year, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, in Kenscoff, Haiti August 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Fildor Pq Egeder
Riley Callanan
By Riley CallananDecember 03, 2025
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio

Last fall, Haiti created a transitional presidential council tasked with regaining control over the gang-ravaged Caribbean country and ushering in elections by February 2026. On Tuesday, the transitional government passed a law calling for elections in August, missing the original deadline but calming fears that leaders intended to indefinitely delay the vote to stay in power.

But calling an election and actually steering a country toward democracy are two very different challenges. Especially when gangs control an estimated 90% of the capital and are continuing to expand their influence across the country.

Gang violence, once concentrated in the capital Port-au-Prince, has spread deep into southern and central Haiti, particularly the Artibonite and Centre provinces. One in four people now live in gang-controlled neighborhoods. While it's impossible to know exactly how large the gangs are, Juan Marquez, head of the country office for UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Haiti says their ranks are rapidly outpacing the state’s security forces. “Poverty and inequality are major fuel for the population to end up joining gangs. It becomes a source of revenue for individuals who do not have any other kinds of livelihoods.”

The cascade of gang activity has left Haitians with fewer safe places to flee, made armed groups harder to police, and further eroded what remains of state authority. This weekend, one of the deadliest assaults of the year left half of central Artibonite under gang control. Survivors fled toward the coast, pleading for the government to intervene — or to arm them so they are able to defend themselves. Furious demonstrators later tried to storm the mayor’s office, vowing to “take justice into [their] own hands.”

"It's a natural response because at the end of the day,” Marquez said, “the state cannot be present in a lot of these territories so the communities are coming together to protect themselves although this might represent a risk for the future."

As state authority crumbles, criminal groups are filling the void. They have tightened their grip on key trade routes, allowing them to extort the population and drive up the cost of essentials like cooking fuel and rice. The result: more than half the country — about 5.7 million people — are facing severe food shortages. And with gangs now in control of ports and key strategic corridors, Marquez says that “transnational organized crime is fueling the security crisis,” turning the country into a hub for drug trafficking. A record 1,045 kilograms of cocaine was seized in July 2025, Haiti’s largest drug bust in over 30 years.

Meanwhile, The Department of Homeland Security announced that temporary immigration protections for Haitians in the US will end on Feb. 3, slating 348,000 people for deportation. Haiti was also included in the list of countries from which the US is pausing green card and citizenship applications.

The international response has been insufficient. A UN-backed multinational mission led by Kenyan police deployed to Haiti last year to help confront the spiraling violence. But it remains understaffed and underfunded, with only about 40% of the 2,500 personnel originally envisioned.

With a depleted national police force, an underdeveloped army, and a multinational mission lacking sufficient resources, experts warn that gangs will continue to hold the upper hand without far stronger international backing. Until then, Haiti’s transitional government faces the monumental task of restoring security and delivering an electoral process in a country where Marquez says the very notion of state control is rapidly slipping away. "Little by little, the gangs have been gaining more leverage, more territorial control, and more fire power.”

armed groupsdemocracyelectionsgang violencehaitipoverty

Latest Videos

Trump threatens regime change in Venezuelaplay icon
ask ian

Trump threatens regime change in Venezuela

Crisis en Venezuela: Trump, Maduro, Xi, y Putin CANTAN!!!
Puppet Regime

Crisis en Venezuela: Trump, Maduro, Xi, y Putin CANTAN!!!

Turkeys reject Trump's pardon
Puppet Regime

Turkeys reject Trump's pardon

Bolsonaro reacts as Trump scraps Brazil tariffs
Puppet Regime

Bolsonaro reacts as Trump scraps Brazil tariffs

Is Trump’s trade strategy backfiring abroad?
ask ian

Is Trump’s trade strategy backfiring abroad?

Toppling Maduro would be "the easy part" says former Ambassador
GZERO World Clips

Toppling Maduro would be "the easy part" says former Ambassador

More For You

The Ukraine peace push is failing. Here's why.

Trump, Putin, and Zelensky surrounded by tanks and negotiators.

Trump, Putin, and Zelensky surrounded by tanks and negotiators.

Nearly four years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the push to end the war is intensifying. The past few weeks produced not one but two proposals. Summits convene near daily. American envoys are shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow. Public displays of applause for President Trump's efforts to stop the bloodshed while everyone scrambles to shape the [...]

What We’re Watching: Haredi conscription issue threatens Israel’s government again, Xi hosts Macron, Putin visit Modi

​Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold makeshift gallows as part of a protest against attempts to change government policy that grants?ultra-Orthodox?Jews exemptions from military conscription, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2024.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox conscription to divide Israel’s parliament againHere we go again: Israel’s Knesset is once more considering a bill that would force certain ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who are part of the Haredi sect, to serve in the military – just like the rest of the country. There’s a difference this time: support for Haredi conscription jumped [...]

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept
- YouTube
www.youtube.com
Ian Bremmer breaks down why the latest Russia-Ukraine “peace push” is headed back to Moscow and why the outlook is bleak. [...]

What’s next for Zelensky?

​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects a guard of honor by the Irish Army in Dublin, Ireland, on December 2, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects a guard of honor by the Irish Army at Government Buildings during an Irish State visit, in Dublin, Ireland, on December 2, 2025.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
It hasn’t been an easy year for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – and not just because Russia is still invading his country.US President Donald Trump’s return to office heralded a sharp slowdown in new White House spending on Ukraine – it has dropped to virtually zero this year. Europe has made up for some of the shortfall, but is now [...]