What’s Good Wednesdays™, December 3, 2025

Watch: “A Man on the Inside,” on Netflix. Now in its second season, this frothy and clever comedy stars Ted Danson as a grandpa pulled out of retirement to work as a private detective. The series is based on a Chilean documentary about an octogenarian sleuth at an elder care facility, but takes a surprising twist as Danson’s character infiltrates a college campus to solve a crime. Danson’s real-life wife Mary Steenburgen plays his on-screen love interest, and legendary actor David Strathairn serves up a stern – and suspicious – literature professor. With episode lengths of 30 minutes, it’s easily bingeable on a winter weekend. – Tony

Watch: “Sentimental Value.” Danish-Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s follow-up to “Worst Person in the World” is also a triumph. Less of a character examination and more of a family drama, the film follows a charming, older filmmaker who wishes to cast his theatre-acting adult daughter in his new film. There’s just one problem: The father hasn’t been a part of his daughter’s life for decades. It’s a beautiful movie, examining father-daughter relationships, and the extent to which our parents understand us – even if they haven’t been around. – Zac

Watch: “The Apartment” (1960), starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine (still sipping cocktails in Malibu at 91), is the perfect holiday movie for people who don’t actually like holiday movies. A lonely office worker lends his apartment to philandering executives — until he falls for the elevator operator caught in the mix. Plus there’s the iconic scene of Lemmon using a tennis racket as a strainer. – Alex G