What’s Good Wednesdays™, September 3, 2025

Read: The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne, a 2024 family memoir from the son of acclaimed crime writer Dominick Dunne, and nephew of Joan Didion. I picked it up in the final days of summer and couldn’t put it down, as Dunne weaves a humorous and often heartbreaking tale of the secrets–and the tragic murder of his sister–that forever changed a famous family. – Tony

Listen: New York Times columnist Ezra Klein’s discussion with human rights lawyer Philippe Sands over what constitutes a genocide. Fair warning: this conversation is a harrowing one, as would be any that involves discussions of mass killing. But given the humanitarian disasters in various parts of the world – be it Gaza, Ukraine, or Sudan – it’s an essential and fascinating listen to understand both the legal definition of genocide, and how this differs at times from public perceptions. – Zac

Watch: The 145th US Open is heading into its final days, closing out the Grand Slam season. The tournament hasn’t quite hit the mark this year (e.g, early exits from Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys) but the best matches are finally on deck. If you’ve got a spare $600, visit the stadium in the New York City borough of Queens and watch the match live. Otherwise, the couch is just as good a seat to see 38-year-old Novak Djokovic battle young phenom Carlos Alcaraz in Friday’s semi-final and maybe even Jannik Sinner as he chases Grand Slam title number 5 (and his third of this year). – Suhani