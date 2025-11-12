What’s Good Wednesdays™, November 12, 2025

Visit: The Gabriele Münter exhibition. If you’re in New York City any time before next April, head to the Guggenheim Museum to see two floors of the artwork of the brilliant Gabriele Münter. A German artist of the early 20th century, Münter’s ever-evolving work demonstrated a commitment to portraiture, landscapes, and still life that defied a broader European movement toward impersonal abstraction. Her paintings (and photographs!) reveal a deep humanism and a clarity of artistic vision that remains a too-well-kept secret. – Willis

Watch: “ Nobody Wants This .” The Netflix show about a gentile podcaster (Kristen Bell) who starts dating a rabbi (Adam Brody) has entered its second season, and it's a hit again. Based on creator Erin Foster’s own experiences, the series is funny, heartbreaking, and – especially for those in the Jewish community – all too real. And it’s all fused with “Gen Z” references that keep it current. Enjoy! – Zac

Watch: “Licorice Pizza.” If you need another Paul Thomas Anderson fix after seeing “One Battle After Another.” The film takes place in 1973 Los Angeles, with all the waterbeds, oil crises, and neon lights to match. Alana Haim could give Leonardo DiCaprio a run for his money with her performance in this film – and not just because her character has a love story with a much younger man. – Riley

Read: “The Serpent and the Rainbow.” If you love a good non-fiction book that reads like a fiction adventure tale, look no further. Ethnobotanist and author Wade Davis ventured to Haiti in the 1980s to investigate a strange report: a local man who had been pronounced dead by a doctor – and buried in front of several witnesses – suddenly wandered into his home village twenty years later. With his bereaved family and superstitious locals refusing to interact with the former dead man, our author investigates the secret religious societies of Haiti and the science behind their rituals. Readers will soon discover this case of Haiti’s real-life “zombie” is neither an isolated incident nor a supernatural miracle. – Ted