What’s Good Wednesdays™, October 22, 2025

Watch: The World Series. Major League Baseball’s biggest event of the year has always seemed like a misnomer, given that it usually only involves teams from the United States. Not this year, as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ astonishing pitching core faces the big bats of the Toronto Blue Jays. Los Angeles, who won last year, are the favorites, but can they overcome Canada’s finest to cement their place as the best Dodgers team since the days of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale? – Zac
Read: Kaliane Bradley’s “Ministry of Time” follows a civil servant tasked with integrating “expats” pulled from the past into the present-day United Kingdom under a secret government program testing whether time travel is feasible. Its time-travel premise examines imperial legacies, bureaucratic power, and state secrecy, revealing how policy shapes identity and allegiance. – Natalie
Listen: To “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.” This podcast from the Free Press is one of the best works of cultural investigation, and podcasts overall, that I have listened to in a long time. It looks at how the root of authoritarianism – in the sense of censorship of political opinion – began a long time ago and exists across the aisle in the US, using the experience of J.K. Rowling’s cancellation on Twitter (now X). Whatever preconceived notions you bring to the story, it will challenge it, and leave you better for it. – Riley