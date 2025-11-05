What’s Good Wednesdays™, November 5, 2025

Watch: “ One Battle After Another .” From the opening scene, you’d think the director Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film was an overtly political one regarding immigration. While that doesn’t fade entirely from view, this brilliant film – about the long-time police chase of members of a fictional US-based revolutionary group called the French 75 – rapidly turns into a thriller that fuses James Bond-esque chases with Blazing Saddles-like comedy. Who knew Leonardo DiCaprio could be so funny? – Zac

Read: “ My Name Is Selma ” is an astonishing autobiography from Selma van de Perre, a young Jewish woman from Amsterdam who went into hiding under false names during World War Two, joined the Dutch resistance as a courier, survived arrest and imprisonment at Ravensbrück concentration camp during the Holocaust. She died in London last week at the age of 103. – Alex Gibson

Watch: “ Dhoom series .” If you’re wondering which banger song New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani walked out to last night, here’s the answer: Dhoom Machale! But more iconic than the song is the movie series that is comes from. The three films are cat-and-mouse thrillers focused on jewel thieves and the cops trying to catch them. Spoiler: you’ll always find yourself rooting for the thief. Also, the soundtrack slaps! My favourite from the three is Dhoom 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! – Suhani

Watch: “ Ilha das Flores (Isle of Flowers) .” Jorge Furtado’s 1989 Brazilian short film follows a tomato from plantation to garbage dump, exposing absurdities in the market and human hierarchies. It condenses supply chains, poverty, and food waste into biting satire, revealing how the industry can devalue labor and lives. A brisk, unsettling primer on power, scarcity, and who ultimately gets to eat. – Natalie



