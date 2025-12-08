Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

Egypt’s Undemocratic Election - And Why the West doesn’t care

Egyptians head to the polls to elect a new parliament during the first round of the Egyptian parliamentary elections in Giza, Egypt, on November 10, 2025.

Egyptians head to the polls to elect a new parliament during the first round of the Egyptian parliamentary elections in Giza, Egypt, on November 10, 2025.

Photo by Islam Safwat/NurPhoto
Tasha Kheiriddin
By Tasha KheiriddinDecember 08, 2025
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
See Full Bio
Egyptians are voting this month in parliamentary elections that aren’t expected to change who’s in charge, but could allow President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to rule beyond 2030. 596 seats are up for grabs in Egypt’s House of Representatives, but mostly parties friendly to his regime made the ballot in an election rife with irregularities.

So why are no Western leaders calling out this undemocratic process? Because Egypt has become too strategically indispensable for anyone to challenge el-Sisi’s authoritarian grip.

The structure is rigged from the start. Egypt’s House of Representatives, the country’s primary legislative body, consists of 596 members serving five-year terms. Twenty-eight seats are appointed directly by the President. Of the remainder, 284 are filled by individual candidates, and 284 seats are awarded through a closed-list, winner-takes-all system across four mega-districts, where any party that wins more than 50 percent of the vote takes every seat in the district. In a country where the president won the last election with 97% of the vote, this winner-take-all system for the mega-districts has been criticized for favouring the ruling party and those loyal to the regime.

Irregularities abound. The first round of voting in November was marred by allegations of vote-buying and illegal campaigning that saw a total of 45 district elections annulled and rerun. There were also claims the government manipulated drug test results to exclude candidates. Some opposition figures were barred based on new military service requirements. El-Sisi even ordered an investigation into the vote after external reports warned against ignoring public anger about the process.

Only candidates from the National Unified List participated in the mega-district elections, however, ensuring victory for pro-government parties in those seat-heavy areas. Worse yet, candidates allegedly had to pay between 30 million and 70 million Egyptian pounds ($USD 629,504 - 1.4m) to be included in the unified list, which comprised 12 pro-government parties.

Why does this election matter? Because el-Sisi reportedly wants to ask the House of Representatives to pass a constitutional amendment to enable him to rule past his current term limit of 2030. That amendment would then be put to the people in a referendum, as was the case in 2019, when Egyptians voted to extend el-Sisi’s term until 2030 with nearly 90% in favor.

So why does the world stay silent? Western and Gulf governments fear a collapse of the Egyptian state more than they fear its authoritarian drift. The nation of 110 million people struggles with high poverty levels and depends on IMF support and foreign aid from the Gulf. A destabilised Egypt could threaten critical Suez shipping lanes and endanger the management of European migration. It could also inspire other movements in the region, much as the “Arab Spring” did in 2011, which saw the political arm of the fundamentalist Muslim Brotherhood win Egyptian elections in 2012 before being ousted in a coup by the military the following year.

US President Donald Trump also considers Egypt a key player in talks to stabilise Gaza, mediate between Israel and Hamas, and manage the flow of aid at the Rafah crossing into Gaza. Washington is reportedly also trying to broker a summit between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and el-Sisi to help normalize relations between the two countries. In all these contexts, it appears, continuity trumps concerns over democracy and human rights.

abdel fattah elsisiegyptegypt election

Latest Videos

Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rulesplay icon
ask ian

Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rules

Trump’s new national security strategy targets Europe
Quick Take

Trump’s new national security strategy targets Europe

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks

Will AI replace human workers?
Ian Explains

Will AI replace human workers?

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept
Quick Take

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept

Trump threatens regime change in Venezuela
ask ian

Trump threatens regime change in Venezuela

More For You

The genocide no one talks about any more

Members of the Uyghurs diaspora gather in front of Alberta Legislature during the protest 'Stand in Support of East Turkistan' to commemorate the 1990 Barin Uprising, on April 6, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The East Turkestan independence movement seeks the region's independence for the Uyghur people from China. They advocate renaming the region from Xinjiang to East Turkestan, its historical name.

Members of the Uyghurs diaspora gather in front of Alberta Legislature during the protest 'Stand in Support of East Turkistan' to commemorate the 1990 Barin Uprising, on April 6, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The East Turkestan independence movement seeks the region's independence for the Uyghur people from China. They advocate renaming the region from Xinjiang to East Turkestan, its historical name.

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto
Remember Xinjiang?There was a time, not long ago, when China’s crackdown on the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group living in Xinjiang province in Northwestern China, was a hot topic – in the media, among human rights activists, and even among the world’s most powerful governments and international organizations. In 2021, the first Trump [...]

Why won’t the right unite in Western Europe?

​Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 26, 2025.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage holds a post-budget conference in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 26, 2025.

Phil Lewis/WENN
After months of rumors, Nigel Farage has reportedly said the quiet part out loud: the Reform UK leader told donors that he plans for his far-right party to join forces with the center-right Conservative Party, according to the Financial Times. If the two parties strike such a deal, it will likely mean the British right will return to power at the [...]

The Ukraine peace push is failing. Here's why.

Trump, Putin, and Zelensky surrounded by tanks and negotiators.

Trump, Putin, and Zelensky surrounded by tanks and negotiators.

Nearly four years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the push to end the war is intensifying. The past few weeks produced not one but two proposals. Summits convene near daily. American envoys are shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow. Public displays of applause for President Trump's efforts to stop the bloodshed while everyone scrambles to shape the [...]

Then & Now: Can Haiti's government hold an election?

Police officers pass a burnt police armoured personnel carrier after gunmen kidnapped several people from an orphanage in a mountainous community that has been under deadly attacks by armed gangs since the start of this year, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, in Kenscoff, Haiti August 4, 2025.

Police officers pass a burnt police armoured personnel carrier after gunmen kidnapped several people from an orphanage in a mountainous community that has been under deadly attacks by armed gangs since the start of this year, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, in Kenscoff, Haiti August 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Fildor Pq Egeder
Last fall, Haiti created a transitional presidential council tasked with regaining control over the gang-ravaged Caribbean country and ushering in elections by February 2026. On Tuesday, the transitional government passed a law calling for elections in August, missing the original deadline but calming fears that leaders intended to indefinitely [...]