23,900: There is finally some daylight in Honduras’ presidential election, as former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura – the far-right candidate whom US President Donald Trump endorsed – pulled ahead of former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla by 23,900 votes. With 87% of tally sheets counted, Asfura is now at 40.25%, while Nasralla – who is crying foul about the count – is at 39.39%. There is no runoff – whoever gets the most votes wins.
4: There may be a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, but the grievances among certain European nations towards Israel has not ended. Four countries – Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain – announced they will boycott next year’s Eurovision song contest after Israel were allowed to compete. This boycott also means the local broadcasters in these countries won’t show the competition.
37%: Only 37% of immigrants arrested in major ICE raids this year had a previous conviction, and just 7% had a violent conviction. Another 30% had criminal charges pending, while 33% had no criminal charges at all. The data in certain cities is more stark: 84% of those arrested in Washington, D.C., had no criminal charges against them.
5.25%: India’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate yet again amid surging economic growth and low inflation, putting it at 5.25%. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has now cut the benchmark rate by 1.25 percentage points since he came into office a year ago. India’s domestic-focused economy has made it less vulnerable to US tariffs, allowing for this “Goldilocks” period.