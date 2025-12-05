23,900: There is finally some daylight in Honduras’ presidential election, as former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura – the far-right candidate whom US President Donald Trump endorsed – pulled ahead of former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla by 23,900 votes . With 87% of tally sheets counted, Asfura is now at 40.25%, while Nasralla – who is crying foul about the count – is at 39.39%. There is no runoff – whoever gets the most votes wins.

4: There may be a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, but the grievances among certain European nations towards Israel has not ended. Four countries – Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain – announced they will boycott next year’s Eurovision song contest after Israel were allowed to compete. This boycott also means the local broadcasters in these countries won’t show the competition.

37%: Only 37% of immigrants arrested in major ICE raids this year had a previous conviction, and just 7% had a violent conviction. Another 30% had criminal charges pending, while 33% had no criminal charges at all. The data in certain cities is more stark: 84% of those arrested in Washington, D.C., had no criminal charges against them.