Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard Numbers: Daylight and complaints in Honduras’ election, Four countries to boycott Eurovision over Israel’s inclusion, ICE arrests many migrants with no charges, India cuts interest rates again

​Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on December 4, 2025.

Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party speaks during an interview with Reuters after alleging fraud in the highly contested vote count of the country's presidential election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on December 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszDecember 05, 2025
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

23,900: There is finally some daylight in Honduras’ presidential election, as former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura – the far-right candidate whom US President Donald Trump endorsed – pulled ahead of former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla by 23,900 votes. With 87% of tally sheets counted, Asfura is now at 40.25%, while Nasralla – who is crying foul about the count – is at 39.39%. There is no runoff – whoever gets the most votes wins.

4: There may be a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, but the grievances among certain European nations towards Israel has not ended. Four countries – Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain – announced they will boycott next year’s Eurovision song contest after Israel were allowed to compete. This boycott also means the local broadcasters in these countries won’t show the competition.

37%: Only 37% of immigrants arrested in major ICE raids this year had a previous conviction, and just 7% had a violent conviction. Another 30% had criminal charges pending, while 33% had no criminal charges at all. The data in certain cities is more stark: 84% of those arrested in Washington, D.C., had no criminal charges against them.

5.25%: India’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate yet again amid surging economic growth and low inflation, putting it at 5.25%. Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has now cut the benchmark rate by 1.25 percentage points since he came into office a year ago. India’s domestic-focused economy has made it less vulnerable to US tariffs, allowing for this “Goldilocks” period.

honduras electionsalvador nasrallanasry asfuragaza ceasefireeurovisionisraelice raidsunited statesimmigration policyindiareserve bank of indiahonduras

Latest Videos

Will AI replace human workers?play icon
Ian Explains

Will AI replace human workers?

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept
Quick Take

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept

Trump threatens regime change in Venezuela
ask ian

Trump threatens regime change in Venezuela

Crisis en Venezuela: Trump, Maduro, Xi, y Putin CANTAN!!!
Puppet Regime

Crisis en Venezuela: Trump, Maduro, Xi, y Putin CANTAN!!!

Turkeys reject Trump's pardon
Puppet Regime

Turkeys reject Trump's pardon

Bolsonaro reacts as Trump scraps Brazil tariffs
Puppet Regime

Bolsonaro reacts as Trump scraps Brazil tariffs

More For You

Child deaths projected to tragically rise, Critical minerals projects, Vatican rejects idea of female clergy, Soccer World Cup draw

A child plays at an advocacy wall after receiving a dose of antiretroviral ARV drugs used to prevent HIV from replicating, at the Nyumbani Children's Home, which cares for more than 100 children with HIV.

A child plays at an advocacy wall after receiving a dose of antiretroviral ARV drugs used to prevent HIV from replicating, at the Nyumbani Children's Home, which cares for more than 100 children with HIV.

REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
4.8 million: Child deaths are set to rise for the first time this millennium, with 4.8 million children under five projected to die this year amid sharp drops in foreign aid. Global health spending is down 25% as major donors scale back disease programs, while vaccine skepticism is driving declines in immunization. [...]

Hard Numbers: Family of Colombian casualty files complaint against US, EU seeks workaround for Ukraine funds, Search for Malaysian airlines flight restarts, & More

​Fishing boats moored at Taganga Beach in Santa Marta, Colombia, on October 20, 2025.

Fishing boats moored at Taganga Beach, as fishermen express concern over unclear US government videos showing strikes on vessels during anti-narcotics operations, amid fears that those targeted may have been fishermen rather than drug traffickers, in Santa Marta, Colombia, on October 20, 2025.

REUTERS/Tomas Diaz
1: The family of Alejandro Carranza Medina from Colombia became the first to file a formal complaint related to the US boat bombings in the Caribbean, alleging to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday that Medina was illegally killed in an airstrike by the US military. The US claims that the bombing targeted a suspected drug [...]

Hard Numbers: No daylight in Honduran presidential race, Japan’s lead banker sends bonds falling worldwide, Bird flu spreads like wildfire, Republicans seek to avoid Tennessee catastrophe

Luis Fernando Cerimedo, advisor of Presidential candidate Nasry Asfura of the National Party of Honduras (PN), speaks during a press conference after the general election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 1, 2025.

Luis Fernando Cerimedo, advisor of Presidential candidate Nasry Asfura of the National Party of Honduras (PN), speaks during a press conference after the general election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 1, 2025.

REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
515: There are close presidential races, and then there’s the one in Honduras, where just 515 votes separate the top two candidates following Sunday’s election in the Central American nation. Officials say that former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura and former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla are locked in a “technical tie.” Officials are still [...]

Hard Numbers: Mother Nature batters South and Southeast Asia, Netanyahu asks for a pardon, Aussies get in kayaks to protest coal, Trump commutes sentence of fraudster, Leo makes first foreign trip as pope

​People stay at a school, which is functioned as the temporary shelter at flooded area, on November 30, 2025 in Sumatra, Sumatra. The authorities in Indonesia were searching on Sunday for hundreds of people they said were missing after days of unusually heavy rains across Southeast Asia that have killed hundreds and displaced millions.

People stay at a school, which is functioned as the temporary shelter at flooded area, on November 30, 2025 in Sumatra, Sumatra. The authorities in Indonesia were searching on Sunday for hundreds of people they said were missing after days of unusually heavy rains across Southeast Asia that have killed hundreds and displaced millions.

Photo by Li Zhiquan/China News Service/VCG
800: The death toll from the tropical storm that battered parts of Southeast Asia is now close to 800. Indonesia has been hit especially hard – at least 600 people have died there as the heavy rains caused floods and landslides. Meanwhile, a cyclone across the Bay of Bengal has left at least 350 people dead in Sri Lanka, prompting Colombo to [...]