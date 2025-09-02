Hard Numbers: String of AfD candidate deaths, Another tragedy in Darfur, Trump seeks a Department of War, & More

6: In what is a bizarre and tragic coincidence, six Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidates running in local elections in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia later this month have died in the last few weeks. Police said there’s no evidence of foul play, though questions are being raised on social media about the deaths.

In the latest tragedy to befall the people of Darfur, a landslide killed over 1,000 in western Sudan, wiping out the whole mountain village of Tarseen. Just one person from the village survived, according to a local rebel group. Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese, who already face civil war and possible ethnic cleansing , were affected by the rains that led to the landslide.

5: Belgium said it would recognize Palestine as a state at the United Nations General Assembly at the end of September, making it the 5th western country to announce such a move following Australia, the United Kingdom (unless Israel meets certain conditions), Canada and France. Belgium also said it would put sanctions on Israel, including a ban on products from settlements and a review of public procurements with Israeli companies.

78: In 1947, some 78 years ago, then-US President Harry Truman merged the Department of War with the Navy and Air Force to create a new organization that would eventually be named the Department of Defense. Now, US President Donald Trump wants to resurrect the old name, saying that it has “a stronger sound.” He wants to do it without congressional help, though it’s not clear whether this is legal.