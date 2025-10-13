Hard Numbers: Macron digs in his heels, Mali puts a retaliatory tax on US visitors, Ecuador’s fuel protests heat up, Nobel Prize for Economics criticize protectionism

French Presidentrejected calls to resign as his fragile government faces two no-confidence votes this week. Amid France’s deepest political crisis in decades, Macron defended his leadership, reappointed Prime Ministerwho attempted to resign last week – and blamed rivals for instability as lawmakers battled over deficit cuts, pensions, and tax reforms.

10,000: Mali will now require US visitors to post a $10,000 bond for tourist and business visas, mirroring a US rule aimed at curbing visa overstays. The move follows similar measures by other African nations amid rising tensions between Washington and the Sahel’s military regimes, which are pivoting toward China and Russia.

10: Protests over Ecuador’s fuel price hikes intensified Sunday as demonstrators in Quito burned tires, blocked roads, and clashed with police. The unrest, led by Indigenous groups opposing President Daniel Noboa’s removal of fuel subsidies, has left one dead and prompted a state of emergency in 10 provinces .