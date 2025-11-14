Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: India’s Modi has excellent election day, US agrees to cut Swiss tariffs, 12-year manhunt for Assad ally ends, & More

​India's Home Minister Amit Shah and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate the Bihar state assembly election results, at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, November 14, 2025.

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
200: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition is headed for a landslide win in Bihar, securing over 200 of 243 seats in a key test of the leader’s popularity ahead of major state and national elections. The victory strengthens his fragile federal coalition and weakens the opposition

15%: The US and Switzerland reached a deal to bring tariffs down on the European country from 39% to 15%, lowering the price of pharmaceuticals, gold, watches, and chocolate that Americans import from the Swiss. The high rate was in part because of the high trade surplus that Switzerland had with the United States. The US also cut levies on certain products from four Latin American countries.

12: A 12-year manhunt for a Syrian official accused of war crimes has finally come to an end, after Austrian officials indicted him for torture. Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Halabi, who hid in plain sight in Paris and Vienna, was captured last December, but was only charged on Wednesday in connection with actions he took while helping to quell the Arab Spring from 2011 to 2013.

10: Canada is still taking Trump’s missives against them personally: October marked the 10th consecutive month of decline in the number of Canadians traveling to the United States. Air travel fell 24% compared to this month last year, and car travel by 30%. The slowdown is hurting some US businesses.

20,000: Germany’s government has created a new military service plan aimed at boosting the number of troops by 20,000 within the next year, taking the total enlisted above 200,000. Under the plan, all 18-year-old men will have to fill out a questionnaire on whether they are suitable to serve and, from 2027, undergo medical screening. Germany’s military past means it has been reluctant to remilitarize in the post-war period – until now.

