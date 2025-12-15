Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai faces life imprisonment, Half of Israelis oppose Netanyahu pardon, Flash floods in Morocco, Romania protests corruption

Chief Superintendent of the police force's National Security Department Steve Li Kwai-wah speaks at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building after the verdict in the national security collusion trial of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, in Hong Kong, China, on December 15, 2025.

Chief Superintendent of the police force's National Security Department Steve Li Kwai-wah speaks at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building after the verdict in the national security collusion trial of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China, on December 15, 2025.

REUTERS/Lam Yik
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

December 15, 2025

156: After a 156-day trial, Hong Kong’s High Court found media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty on national security charges on Monday. Lai, who advocated for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese city before the 2019 crackdown, now faces life imprisonment. The decision is another blow for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

50%: The Israel Democracy Institute released polling this week showing that 50% of Israelis oppose a potential pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 41% support it. The divisions fell along political lines: 92% of the left oppose a Netanyahu pardon, 73% of the center, and only 32% of the right.

37: Flash floods in Morocco’s Safi region on Sunday left at least 37 people dead. Torrential rain triggered the flooding, but experts have also pointed to climate change, noting the North African state has suffered extreme weather fluctuations in recent years.

700: Thousands protested across Romania for a sixth day over alleged abuse in the justice system. Roughly 700 magistrates signed an open letter alleging “systemic dysfunction” in the judiciary. The protests came after a documentary last week airing rampant corruption amongst politically backed chief magistrates.

Trump tries to halt state AI laws | Iranian dissident arrested again | US sanctions Maduro's "narco nephews" | UNESCO recognizes tradition of yodeling

REUTERS/Al Drago
38: Large tech firms will be celebrating after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at undercutting the ability of states to introduce regulations on artificial intelligence. Thirty-eight states have adopted AI laws. Trump’s order aims to just have one federal law be the standard. [...]

Mexico imposes tariffs on China | Myanmar's government strikes hospital | Trump to offer farmers relief, US Fed cuts rates again

Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto
50: Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is taking a page out of US President Donald Trump’s book, implementing up to a 50% tariff on more than 1,400 products in a bid to boost domestic production. The tariffs are expected to heavily affect China, which has increased its shipping to Mexico as a way to bypass US tariffs, and come as the US has been [...]

Hard Numbers: Gaza needs to clear out tons of rubble, Trump to hold final-round Fed chair interviews, Canada to incentivize highly-skilled immigrants, The Taliban doesn't like "Peaky Blinders"

REUTERS/Nir Elias
68 million: The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is tentatively holding, but conditions on the ground in Gaza remain dire. Most Palestinians are pitching tents in overcrowded camps, atop 68 million tons of rubble that will take years, and billions of dollars to clear. The level of debris is the equivalent of 186 Empire State Buildings, or 162 [...]

Hard Numbers: Brutal attack in Sudan, France set to reverse Macron's flagship law, Burkina Faso holds Nigerian soldiers, the last Danish Christmas cards

REUTERS/Stringer
114: Drone strikes on a kindergarten and hospital in Sudan last Thursday left 114 people dead, including 63 children, according to the World Health Organization. The attack is just the latest atrocity in the Sahel State’s brutal two-and-a-half-year civil war. The Rapid Support Forces, the rebel group, was blamed for the assault. The attack took [...]