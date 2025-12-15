156: After a 156-day trial , Hong Kong’s High Court found media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty on national security charges on Monday. Lai, who advocated for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese city before the 2019 crackdown, now faces life imprisonment. The decision is another blow for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

50%: The Israel Democracy Institute released polling this week showing that 50% of Israelis oppose a potential pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 41% support it. The divisions fell along political lines: 92% of the left oppose a Netanyahu pardon, 73% of the center, and only 32% of the right.

37: Flash floods in Morocco’s Safi region on Sunday left at least 37 people dead. Torrential rain triggered the flooding, but experts have also pointed to climate change, noting the North African state has suffered extreme weather fluctuations in recent years.