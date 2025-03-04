Hard Numbers: BlackRock to acquire Panama Canal ports, Smoke bombs thrown in Serbia’s parliament, Border crossings at historic lows, UK signs deal to get credit to African countries, Egg-straordinary celebrations

2: BlackRock, an American asset manager, is leading a group of investors to acquire two ports at either end of the Panama Canal from the Hong Kong company CK Hutchison for $19 billion. The deal comes amid pressure from Donald Trump that the US should control the critical waterway and box out Chinese influence, leading to the Hong Kong firm being pushed out. It will also see BlackRock buy 43 other ports CK Hutchison owns in 23 countries.

3: A chaotic session in Serbia’s parliament turned violent on Tuesday as opposition MPs set off smoke grenades, injuring at least three lawmakers, one of whom had a stroke. Clashes with security and tear gas deployment – which were seen on live TV – were reportedly in support of student protests against government corruption and negligence sparked by a railway station collapse late last year that killed 15 people.

8,450: During the first month of Donald Trump’s second presidency, Border Patrol recorded approximately 8,450 apprehensions of migrants crossing unlawfully between official entry points along the US-Mexico border — the lowest level in 25 years, according to preliminary border patrol statistics. In contrast, during a record surge in illegal crossings under the Biden administration, daily apprehensions at times exceeded 8,000.

7: British International Investment signed a $50 million deal with Ghana International Bank this week to boost trade in seven African countries, including Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Rwanda. The agreement aims to expand financing where firms struggle to secure backing from global banks due to credit risks. By providing capital, the initiative will help local businesses import essential commodities and equipment, enabling them to grow and enhance trade.

52 million: This is egg-cellent. While parade-goers donned colorful beads and celebrated Mardi Gras in New Orleans and along the Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Brits rang in Shrove Tuesday by … racing with pancakes. Also known as Pancake Day, the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday sees 52 million eggs get cracked for celebrations in the UK — 22 million more than most other days.