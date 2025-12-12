Large tech firms will be celebrating after US Presidentsigned an executive order aimed at undercutting the ability of states to introduce regulations on artificial intelligence. Thirty-eight states have adopted AI laws. Trump’s order aims to just have one federal law be the standard.

31: Once again, Iranian authorities on Friday arrested human rights lawyer Narges Mohammadi, who had been granted medical leave from prison while serving multiple sentences that totaled 31 years . Mohammadi is a prominent critic of the Islamic Republic, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her activism. The regime has cracked down on internal opposition since its 12-day war with Israel in June.



3: Trump has started going after Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro’s family, sanctioning three of his nephews. Two of these family members were known as “narco nephews,” and were convicted in the US of cocaine trafficking charges in 2016 – former President Joe Biden granted them clemency in 2022.