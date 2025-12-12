31: Once again, Iranian authorities on Friday arrested human rights lawyer Narges Mohammadi, who had been granted medical leave from prison while serving multiple sentences that totaled 31 years. Mohammadi is a prominent critic of the Islamic Republic, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her activism. The regime has cracked down on internal opposition since its 12-day war with Israel in June.
3: Trump has started going after Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro’s family, sanctioning three of his nephews. Two of these family members were known as “narco nephews,” and were convicted in the US of cocaine trafficking charges in 2016 – former President Joe Biden granted them clemency in 2022.
67: The number of cultural traditions honored by UNESCO. Italian cooking, Ghanaian highlife music, and now, Swiss yodeling, are on this world heritage list. Yodel-lay-hee-hoo!