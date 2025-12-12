Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Trump tries to halt state AI laws, Iranian dissident arrested again, US sanctions Maduro’s “narco nephews,” UNESCO recognizes tradition of yodeling

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on AI next to Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence on December 11, 2025.

REUTERS/Al Drago

REUTERS/Al Drago
Riley Callanan
By Riley CallananDecember 12, 2025
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
38: Large tech firms will be celebrating after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at undercutting the ability of states to introduce regulations on artificial intelligence. Thirty-eight states have adopted AI laws. Trump’s order aims to just have one federal law be the standard.

31: Once again, Iranian authorities on Friday arrested human rights lawyer Narges Mohammadi, who had been granted medical leave from prison while serving multiple sentences that totaled 31 years. Mohammadi is a prominent critic of the Islamic Republic, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her activism. The regime has cracked down on internal opposition since its 12-day war with Israel in June.

3: Trump has started going after Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro’s family, sanctioning three of his nephews. Two of these family members were known as “narco nephews,” and were convicted in the US of cocaine trafficking charges in 2016 – former President Joe Biden granted them clemency in 2022.

67: The number of cultural traditions honored by UNESCO. Italian cooking, Ghanaian highlife music, and now, Swiss yodeling, are on this world heritage list. Yodel-lay-hee-hoo!

