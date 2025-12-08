Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Hong Kong citizens don’t want to vote, Japan-China tensions rise, Art stolen in Brazil & More

Election Commission candidates' campaign teams canvassing in permitted areas outside the polling station in Hong Kong on December 7, 2025.

Election Commission candidates' campaign teams canvassing in permitted areas outside the polling station in Hong Kong on December 7, 2025.

Kobe Li/Nexpher Images/Sipa USA
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
December 08, 2025

31.9%: Citizens of Hong Kong still aren’t enthused about the “patriots only” system of pseudo-democracy, as just 31.9% of the city’s 4.1 million registered voters showed up at the polls in Sunday’s legislative election. China implemented this system – whereby only pre-approved candidates can run – in 2021. Turnout in the last election before this new rule, back in 2016, was 58%.

2: Tensions between two old rivals in East Asia continue to rise. Chinese fighter jets twice fixed their radar on Japanese military planes that were flying over international waters over the weekend, the Japanese government said. Beijing disputed Tokyo’s account. Japan is frustrated that the Trump administration hasn’t offered more support amid this growing dispute.

$1.08 trillion: China’s trade annual surplus climbed past the trillion dollar mark this last year, reaching $1.08 trillion. No country has reached such a level of exports before. The record comes despite US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, which Chinese companies have bypassed by shifting the transshipment or final assembly of products to other countries. It is also due to China now selling twice as much to the EU as it buys.

8: First the jewel robbery at the Louvre, and now, two different men stole eight engravings from French artist Matisse and five from Brazilian painter Candido Portinari from a library in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

$82.7 billion: Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, announced on Friday that it would purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO Max. However, the deal could be over before it begins: Trump said yesterday that the deal “could be a problem” because of Netflix’s existing market share in streaming. His administration must greenlight the deal before it goes through.

hong kong electionsdemocracyjapan-china relationsjapanchinasanae takaichitrade warunited statesbraziltrumpmediahong kong

