Hard Numbers: Child deaths projected to tragically rise, Critical minerals projects risk displacement, Vatican rejects idea of female clergy, Soccer World Cup draw takes place tomorrow

A child plays at an advocacy wall after receiving a dose of antiretroviral ARV drugs used to prevent HIV from replicating, at the Nyumbani Children's Home, which cares for more than 100 children with HIV.

REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
December 04, 2025

4.8 million: Child deaths are set to rise for the first time this millennium, with 4.8 million children under five projected to die this year amid sharp drops in foreign aid. Global health spending is down 25% as major donors scale back disease programs, while vaccine skepticism is driving declines in immunization.

6,500: Up to 6,500 people in Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, risk displacement from the EU- and US-backed Lobito Corridor, a major rail and infrastructure project meant to speed exports of critical minerals.

7-1: The Vatican Commission voted 7-1 on Thursday against allowing women to serve as deacons, arguing that historical research and theological investigation precludes women from becoming deacons. Advocates for change argued otherwise, noting that women had served in the clergy – Paul the Apostle referenced a deacon called “Phoebe” in one of his letters.

48: The draw for next year’s soccer World Cup will take place tomorrow at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., a ceremony that will determine which countries in the 48-team tournament will face each other in the opening round – known as the group stage. Six of the 48 World Cup spots remain up for grabs, in what will be the largest-ever iteration of this global tournament.

Hard Numbers: Family of Colombian casualty files complaint against US, EU seeks workaround for Ukraine funds, Search for Malaysian airlines flight restarts, & More

​Fishing boats moored at Taganga Beach in Santa Marta, Colombia, on October 20, 2025.

REUTERS/Tomas Diaz
1: The family of Alejandro Carranza Medina from Colombia became the first to file a formal complaint related to the US boat bombings in the Caribbean, alleging to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday that Medina was illegally killed in an airstrike by the US military. The US claims that the bombing targeted a suspected drug [...]

Hard Numbers: No daylight in Honduran presidential race, Japan’s lead banker sends bonds falling worldwide, Bird flu spreads like wildfire, Republicans seek to avoid Tennessee catastrophe

Luis Fernando Cerimedo, advisor of Presidential candidate Nasry Asfura of the National Party of Honduras (PN), speaks during a press conference after the general election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 1, 2025.

REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
515: There are close presidential races, and then there’s the one in Honduras, where just 515 votes separate the top two candidates following Sunday’s election in the Central American nation. Officials say that former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura and former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla are locked in a “technical tie.” Officials are still [...]

Hard Numbers: Mother Nature batters South and Southeast Asia, Netanyahu asks for a pardon, Aussies get in kayaks to protest coal, Trump commutes sentence of fraudster, Leo makes first foreign trip as pope

​People stay at a school, which is functioned as the temporary shelter at flooded area, on November 30, 2025 in Sumatra, Sumatra. The authorities in Indonesia were searching on Sunday for hundreds of people they said were missing after days of unusually heavy rains across Southeast Asia that have killed hundreds and displaced millions.

Photo by Li Zhiquan/China News Service/VCG
800: The death toll from the tropical storm that battered parts of Southeast Asia is now close to 800. Indonesia has been hit especially hard – at least 600 people have died there as the heavy rains caused floods and landslides. Meanwhile, a cyclone across the Bay of Bengal has left at least 350 people dead in Sri Lanka, prompting Colombo to [...]

Hard Numbers: Trump admin makes temp Gaza property plan, Taiwan to boost defenses, Tragic fire in Hong Kong, Brazil’s Lula leads in poll, Saudi opens door to liquor cabinet

​Palestinians walk in the rain at a makeshift camp in Gaza City, on Nov. 25, 2025.

Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto
20,000-25,000: As part of his vision for Gaza, US President Donald Trump is drawing on his background as a real estate guy, with plans to build a number of temporary residential compounds for Palestinians in eastern Gaza, each of which would house as many as 20,000-25,000 people. The aim is to entice Gazans sheltering elsewhere in the strip to [...]