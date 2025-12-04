Hard Numbers: Child deaths projected to tragically rise, Critical minerals projects risk displacement, Vatican rejects idea of female clergy, Soccer World Cup draw takes place tomorrow

4.8 million: Child deaths are set to rise for the first time this millennium, with 4.8 million children under five projected to die this year amid sharp drops in foreign aid. Global health spending is down 25% as major donors scale back disease programs, while vaccine skepticism is driving declines in immunization.

6,500: Up to 6,500 people in Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, risk displacement from the EU- and US-backed Lobito Corridor, a major rail and infrastructure project meant to speed exports of critical minerals.

7-1: The Vatican Commission voted 7-1 on Thursday against allowing women to serve as deacons, arguing that historical research and theological investigation precludes women from becoming deacons. Advocates for change argued otherwise, noting that women had served in the clergy – Paul the Apostle referenced a deacon called “Phoebe” in one of his letters.