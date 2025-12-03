Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Family of Colombian casualty files complaint against US, EU seeks workaround for Ukraine funds, Search for Malaysian airlines flight restarts, & More

​Fishing boats moored at Taganga Beach in Santa Marta, Colombia, on October 20, 2025.

Fishing boats moored at Taganga Beach, as fishermen express concern over unclear US government videos showing strikes on vessels during anti-narcotics operations, amid fears that those targeted may have been fishermen rather than drug traffickers, in Santa Marta, Colombia, on October 20, 2025.

REUTERS/Tomas Diaz
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there's a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain's exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn't writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO's crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

December 03, 2025

1: The family of Alejandro Carranza Medina from Colombia became the first to file a formal complaint related to the US boat bombings in the Caribbean, alleging to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday that Medina was illegally killed in an airstrike by the US military. The US claims that the bombing targeted a suspected drug boat, but the Medina family’s complaint claims the victim was a fisherman, and that he was unjustly killed.

€210 billion: The European Union is considering a workaround that would allow it to raise up to €210 billion ($245 billion) for Ukraine, using emergency powers to nullify the veto of countries like Hungary and ease Belgium’s concerns over who would have to repay the loan. The funds would be backed by frozen Russian assets in Europe.

9: Republican Matt Van Epps won Tennessee’s special US House election by a narrower-than-expected nine-point margin, despite US President Donald Trump’s strong backing and heavy GOP spending. Democrat Aftyn Behn’s above-expectation performance in the red district energized Democrats, who say the result signals GOP vulnerability ahead of the midterms.

11: The search for the wreckage of the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared while flying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014, will resume on Dec. 30 – over 11 years since the crash. Exploration firm Ocean Infinity is conducting this latest search, and with a large incentive: it would receive $70 million if it finds the wreckage.

$250: Computer magnates Michael and Susan Dell pledged to deposit $250 into the accounts of 25 million children born between 2016 and 2024. The couple will invest $6.25 billion in total. The accounts will complement the $1,000-accounts that the White House will grant to children born during the second Trump administration.

colombiainternational lawrussia-ukraine wareuropean unionmalaysian airlinesmalaysiaplane crashus house of representativesrepublican partyunited statesus military

