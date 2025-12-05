Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

The genocide no one talks about any more

Members of the Uyghurs diaspora gather in front of Alberta Legislature during the protest 'Stand in Support of East Turkistan' to commemorate the 1990 Barin Uprising, on April 6, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The East Turkestan independence movement seeks the region's independence for the Uyghur people from China. They advocate renaming the region from Xinjiang to East Turkestan, its historical name.

Members of the Uyghurs diaspora gather in front of Alberta Legislature during the protest 'Stand in Support of East Turkistan' to commemorate the 1990 Barin Uprising, on April 6, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The East Turkestan independence movement seeks the region's independence for the Uyghur people from China. They advocate renaming the region from Xinjiang to East Turkestan, its historical name.

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentDecember 05, 2025
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio

Remember Xinjiang?

There was a time, not long ago, when China’s crackdown on the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group living in Xinjiang province in Northwestern China, was a hot topic – in the media, among human rights activists, and even among the world’s most powerful governments and international organizations.

In 2021, the first Trump administration, in one of its final acts, declared China’s treatment of the Uyghurs a “genocide.” A year later, the UN alleged “crimes against humanity.”

On both sides of the Atlantic, governments slapped human rights sanctions on China, and imposed restrictions on the import of products believed to have been made with forced labor in Xinjiang. Some of the most prominent Western brands were blasted for using Xinjiang products.

But these days the attention has faded. Have a look at this chart showing the share of media articles about the Uyghurs in major US and global English language media:

High profile leaders in the US and Europe have said little about this issue in many months. Other Muslim majority nations that once spoke out – such as Turkey and Indonesia – have gone silent on the issue as well.

How did the lights go down on this story?

First, a refresher: A decade ago, the Chinese government began a severe crackdown on Xinjiang, in response to the rise of a Uyghur separatist movement that had ties to international jihadists. After a knife-wielding separatist killed dozens at a Xinjiang train station in 2014, President Xi Jinping visited the region, telling officials to use “the tools of dictatorship” to ensure stability and calm.

As many as one million Uyghurs people were thrown into an archipelago of “re-education camps,” many for offenses as mild as observing Muslim holidays, praying, or speaking with relatives in Muslim-majority countries abroad. “Campers” were cut off from their families and language, ordered to renounce Islam, and forced to pledge loyalty to the Communist Party. Many were sent to labor camps. Survivors told of torture, sexual abuse, and forced sterilizations.

Meanwhile, Xi’s government used the region to test advanced new surveillance tools, social control technologies, and social credit schemes. Ethnic Chinese from elsewhere in the country were brought in to dilute the Uyghur population. The government invested billions in infrastructure – Xinjiang lies along key “Belt and Road” trade routes linking China to Central and Western Asia.

While Beijing initially denied the existence of the camps, it later said they were merely vocational schools. Around 2019, it promised to close them altogether. Still, hundreds of conventional prisons remain open, and as many as half a million Uyghurs are still held in them according to a recent report by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Why is so little of this in the headlines these days?

Experts point to several reasons.

First, there has been more competition for what Georgetown scholar James Millward calls “atrocity attention.”

Millward, who has written extensively on Xinjiang, says the wars in Ukraine and Gaza – rife with their own human rights violations, and far easier to cover than remote, tightly-controlled Xinjiang – have drawn the eyes of the world’s journalists and activists away from Northwestern China.

Second, China has successfully reframed the global perception of Xinjiang in a kinder, gentler way, relying on surveillance technologies rather than overt policing to control the population, inviting in travel influencers to post videos of carefully orchestrated Uyghur cultural festivals and breathtaking natural vistas, all while using China’s economic heft to dissuade foreign governments from speaking out.

Lastly, experts point to changes in US foreign policy which have rippled throughout the world.

The Trump administration’s de-emphasis of human rights, coupled with moves to rework long-standing US trade relationships in line with the “America First” approach, have raised the stakes for speaking about Xinjiang – after all, if the world’s number one economy is suddenly seen as an unreliable trade partner, other countries are less willing to press the world’s number two economy, China, on human rights issues.

“I think we are unfortunately at a moment historically,” says Maya Wang, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch in Washington, DC, “where human rights are just falling out of the foreign policy agenda entirely.”

belt and roadgenocide declarationhuman rights violationsus foreign policyuyghur minorityxinjiang crackdown

More For You

Why won’t the right unite in Western Europe?

​Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 26, 2025.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage holds a post-budget conference in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 26, 2025.

Phil Lewis/WENN
After months of rumors, Nigel Farage has reportedly said the quiet part out loud: the Reform UK leader told donors that he plans for his far-right party to join forces with the center-right Conservative Party, according to the Financial Times. If the two parties strike such a deal, it will likely mean the British right will return to power at the [...]

The Ukraine peace push is failing. Here's why.

Trump, Putin, and Zelensky surrounded by tanks and negotiators.

Trump, Putin, and Zelensky surrounded by tanks and negotiators.

Nearly four years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the push to end the war is intensifying. The past few weeks produced not one but two proposals. Summits convene near daily. American envoys are shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow. Public displays of applause for President Trump's efforts to stop the bloodshed while everyone scrambles to shape the [...]

Then & Now: Can Haiti's government hold an election?

Police officers pass a burnt police armoured personnel carrier after gunmen kidnapped several people from an orphanage in a mountainous community that has been under deadly attacks by armed gangs since the start of this year, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, in Kenscoff, Haiti August 4, 2025.

Police officers pass a burnt police armoured personnel carrier after gunmen kidnapped several people from an orphanage in a mountainous community that has been under deadly attacks by armed gangs since the start of this year, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, in Kenscoff, Haiti August 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Fildor Pq Egeder
Last fall, Haiti created a transitional presidential council tasked with regaining control over the gang-ravaged Caribbean country and ushering in elections by February 2026. On Tuesday, the transitional government passed a law calling for elections in August, missing the original deadline but calming fears that leaders intended to indefinitely [...]

What’s next for Zelensky?

​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects a guard of honor by the Irish Army in Dublin, Ireland, on December 2, 2025.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects a guard of honor by the Irish Army at Government Buildings during an Irish State visit, in Dublin, Ireland, on December 2, 2025.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
It hasn’t been an easy year for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – and not just because Russia is still invading his country.US President Donald Trump’s return to office heralded a sharp slowdown in new White House spending on Ukraine – it has dropped to virtually zero this year. Europe has made up for some of the shortfall, but is now [...]