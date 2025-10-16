Hard Numbers: Facebook bans anti-ICE group, Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to ceasefire, China seeks new source of soy, South Koreans go missing in Cambodia

A Facebook group boasting 80,000 people that was used to share information on the whereabouts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Chicago has been shut down , following a request from the US Justice Department. Meta follows Apple and Google in shutting down apps aimed at tracking ICE agents.

48: Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire after a series of skirmishes along their 1,622-mile long border over the last week. The two neighbors have long had a testy relationship, dating back to Afghanistan’s vote against allowing Pakistan to join the United Nations in 1947. Their current tensions center on the Taliban’s reporting funding for a militant group that seeks to undermine the Pakistani government.

14%: Soy plantations cover 14% of Brazil’s agricultural land – and they are now the subject of a major geopolitical muddle involving the US and China. At stake are Brazil’s rainforests. Beijing has stopped buying soybeans from the US amid a broader trade dispute, and seeks to fill the shortfall through Brazil, which could threaten President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s efforts to stem deforestation.