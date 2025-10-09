Hard Numbers: Russia hits the heaters in Ukraine, EU Commish survives no-confidence vote, Cameroon’s president runs it back again, scientists find “rogue star”

Recent Russian airstrikes have disabled as much as 60% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as part of Moscow’s perennial attempt to knock out the country’s heating capacity ahead of winter. Kyiv has appealed to Europe for more shipments of natural gas. Here’s GZERO’s look at how one young Ukrainian woman faced the first winter of Russia’s invasion.

8: Cameroon’s 92-year-old president Paul Biya has already done it again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and again – and this Sunday he will seek re-election yet again, for his 8th term in office. His health is so poor that last year he was briefly believed to be dead , and he has only appeared in one campaign event, but he’ll likely win, having disqualified his most prominent challenger.

2: EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survived two separate no-confidence votes in the European Parliament on Thursday. The measures were brought to the floor by groups from the left and from the right. Both accused von der Leyen of rolling over in trade talks with the US, and for pursuing a deal with the South American Mercosur bloc that could hurt Europe’s farmers.