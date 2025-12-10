Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard Numbers: Gaza needs to clear out tons of rubble, Trump to hold final-round Fed chair interviews, Canada to incentivize highly-skilled immigrants, The Taliban doesn’t like “Peaky Blinders”

​Buildings lie in ruins amidst the rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 8, 2025.

Buildings lie in ruins amidst the rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 8, 2025.

REUTERS/Nir Elias
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson
See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
December 10, 2025

68 million: The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is tentatively holding, but conditions on the ground in Gaza remain dire. Most Palestinians are pitching tents in overcrowded camps, atop 68 million tons of rubble that will take years, and billions of dollars to clear. The level of debris is the equivalent of 186 Empire State Buildings, or 162 Golden Gate Bridges.

5: US President Donald Trump plans to start final-stage interviews for the role of Federal Reserve chair, with five candidates left in the running. National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, BlackRock executive Rick Rieder, and incumbent Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller are still in the running.

$1 billion: Canada said Tuesday it’ll spend $1 billion over the next few years to draw scientists from around the world. On their wish list: H-1B visa holders in the US facing growing pressure from Trump’s immigration restrictions and cuts to research funding.

4: The Taliban called four Afghan men in for questioning after they dressed up as characters from the hit British drama, “Peaky Blinders,” and posted videos of themselves online. The ruling Islamist government said the outfits were “in conflict with Afghan and Islamic values.”

israel-hamas wartrumpfederal reserve chairfederal reservecanadatalibanafghanistanimmigration policygaza

Latest Videos

Geoffrey Hinton on how humanity can survive AIplay icon
GZERO World Clips

Geoffrey Hinton on how humanity can survive AI

Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rules
ask ian

Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rules

Trump’s new national security strategy targets Europe
Quick Take

Trump’s new national security strategy targets Europe

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks

Will AI replace human workers?
Ian Explains

Will AI replace human workers?

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept
Quick Take

Trump, Russia, and a deal Ukraine can’t accept

More For You

Hard Numbers: Brutal attack in Sudan, France set to reverse Macron’s flagship law, Burkina Faso holds Nigerian soldiers, the last Danish Christmas cards

​Israa Mukhtar, a witness of the RSF attack in April 2025 on a medical clinic, sits inside a tent in Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, on June 13, 2025.

Israa Mukhtar, a witness of the RSF attack in April 2025 on Relief International's medical clinic in Sudan's Zamzam camp, uses a mobile phone as she sits inside a tent in Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, on June 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Stringer
114: Drone strikes on a kindergarten and hospital in Sudan last Thursday left 114 people dead, including 63 children, according to the World Health Organization. The attack is just the latest atrocity in the Sahel State’s brutal two-and-a-half-year civil war. The Rapid Support Forces, the rebel group, was blamed for the assault. The attack took [...]

Hard Numbers: Hong Kong citizens don’t want to vote, Japan-China tensions rise, Art stolen in Brazil & More

Election Commission candidates' campaign teams canvassing in permitted areas outside the polling station in Hong Kong on December 7, 2025.

Election Commission candidates' campaign teams canvassing in permitted areas outside the polling station in Hong Kong on December 7, 2025.

Kobe Li/Nexpher Images/Sipa USA
31.9%: Citizens of Hong Kong still aren’t enthused about the “patriots only” system of pseudo-democracy, as just 31.9% of the city’s 4.1 million registered voters showed up at the polls in Sunday’s legislative election. China implemented this system – whereby only pre-approved candidates can run – in 2021. Turnout in the last election before this [...]

Daylight and complaints in Honduras’ election, Eurovision boycott, ICE arrests, India interest rate cuts

​Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on December 4, 2025.

Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party speaks during an interview with Reuters after alleging fraud in the highly contested vote count of the country's presidential election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on December 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez
23,900: There is finally some daylight in Honduras’ presidential election, as former Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura – the far-right candidate whom US President Donald Trump endorsed – pulled ahead of former sports broadcaster Salvador Nasralla by 23,900 votes. With 87% of tally sheets counted, Asfura is now at 40.25%, while Nasralla – who is [...]

Child deaths projected to tragically rise, Critical minerals projects, Vatican rejects idea of female clergy, Soccer World Cup draw

A child plays at an advocacy wall after receiving a dose of antiretroviral ARV drugs used to prevent HIV from replicating, at the Nyumbani Children's Home, which cares for more than 100 children with HIV.

A child plays at an advocacy wall after receiving a dose of antiretroviral ARV drugs used to prevent HIV from replicating, at the Nyumbani Children's Home, which cares for more than 100 children with HIV.

REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
4.8 million: Child deaths are set to rise for the first time this millennium, with 4.8 million children under five projected to die this year amid sharp drops in foreign aid. Global health spending is down 25% as major donors scale back disease programs, while vaccine skepticism is driving declines in immunization. [...]