Hard Numbers: Brutal attack in Sudan, France set to reverse Macron’s flagship law, Burkina Faso holds Nigerian soldiers, the last Danish Christmas cards

​Israa Mukhtar, a witness of the RSF attack in April 2025 on a medical clinic, sits inside a tent in Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, on June 13, 2025.

Israa Mukhtar, a witness of the RSF attack in April 2025 on Relief International's medical clinic in Sudan's Zamzam camp, uses a mobile phone as she sits inside a tent in Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, on June 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Stringer
December 09, 2025

114: Drone strikes on a kindergarten and hospital in Sudan last Thursday left 114 people dead, including 63 children, according to the World Health Organization. The attack is just the latest atrocity in the Sahel State’s brutal two-and-a-half-year civil war. The Rapid Support Forces, the rebel group, was blamed for the assault. The attack took place in the central Kordofan region, reflecting how the frontline has shifted east from Darfur.

62: In 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron passed a law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. The French parliament could vote to reverse that today when it votes on the social security budget – a concession from Macron’s Renaissance party to the Socialists. It’s still unclear whether the budget has enough votes to pass.

11: Burkina Faso is holding 11 Nigerian military personnel after a Nigerian C-130 made an unauthorized emergency landing. The breakaway Alliance of Sahel States – of which Burkina Faso is a member – called the landing an “unfriendly act.” The incident comes a day after Nigeria helped Benin foil what officials called a coup, and underscored the growing divide between ECOWAS-aligned states and the AES bloc.

400: The Danes will send their last Christmas cards this year, as the state-run postal service, PostNord, will shutter its letter delivery service at the close of 2025. The decision to bring an end to the 400-year-old service comes after letter volumes have declined 90% since 2000. CARRIER PIGEONS, ASSEMBLE! It’s time to make a comeback.

sudan civil war france macron pensions burkina faso west africa ecowas nigeria denmark sudan

