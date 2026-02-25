Hard Numbers: China’s mass military purge, Louvre director quits, South Korea’s fertility rate inches up, Trump’s record SOTU speech

The estimated number of senior officials who’ve been sidelined or have disappeared from China’s military since 2022, according to a study released on Tuesday. According to analysts, those swept up in President Xi Jinping ’s purge of his armed forces make up roughly half of the top military leadership.

5: The number of months it took for Louvre director Laurence des Cars to resign from her post following the infamous jewel heist at the world-renowned Paris museum in October. President Emmanuel Macron accepted her resignation on Tuesday. The jewels, valued at $102 million, remain missing. Strikes from Louvre workers over pay and working conditions have exacerbated the crisis.

0.8: South Korea’s fertility rate – the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime – in 2025, up from 0.75 in 2024 and 0.72 the year prior. The figure exceeded the government’s expectations and marks a sustained comeback for the country, which has the world’s lowest fertility rate . The rate remains far below the 2.1 threshold required to sustain population numbers.