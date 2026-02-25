Hard Numbers: China’s mass military purge, Louvre director quits, South Korea’s fertility rate inches up, Trump’s record SOTU speech

5: The number of months it took for Louvre director Laurence des Cars to resign from her post following the infamous jewel heist at the world-renowned Paris museum in October. President Emmanuel Macron accepted her resignation on Tuesday. The jewels, valued at $102 million, remain missing. Strikes from Louvre workers over pay and working conditions have exacerbated the crisis.
0.8: South Korea’s fertility rate – the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime – in 2025, up from 0.75 in 2024 and 0.72 the year prior. The figure exceeded the government’s expectations and marks a sustained comeback for the country, which has the world’s lowest fertility rate. The rate remains far below the 2.1 threshold required to sustain population numbers.
108: The number of minutes US President Donald Trump spoke during last night’s State of the Union address, breaking a previous record he set in 2025. Congratulations to the two GZERO Community members who correctly guessed about how long his speech would be!