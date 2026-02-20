Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Russia reportedly smuggles its oil in droves, Tunisia slips further away from democracy, Argentina’s labor reform bill clears another hurdle, Rough day for diamond giant

​A French navy boat intercepts and redirects a suspected Russian oil tanker in the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer, near Martigues, France, on January 25, 2026.

A French navy boat surrounds the GRINCH oil tanker, intercepted by France in the Alboran Sea on suspicion of operating under a false flag and belonging to Russia's shadow fleet that enables Russia to export oil despite sanctions, and diverted to the port of Marseille-Fos, in the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer, near Martigues, France, on January 25, 2026.

REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszFebruary 20, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
$90 billion: The amount of revenue that Russia has reportedly made from smuggled crude oil exports, after 48 companies worked together to help disguise the origin of the oil and circumvent sanctions that have been imposed since the full-scale war on Ukraine began. The total is likely much more. Details of the scheme were revealed due to an IT blunder. Three EU officials told the Financial Times the findings could be grounds for further Russian oil sanctions.

8: The number of months to which Tunisian lawmaker Ahmed Saidani was sentenced in prison on Thursday, after he was found guilty of mocking President Kais Saied on social media. The move marks another blow to Tunisia’s democracy: the North African country had emerged from the Arab Spring as the only one with a democratic system, but that appears to be slipping away.

135: The number of votes that a labor reform bill gained in Argentina’s lower house today, enough for it to pass the 257-seat chamber and return to the Senate for a final vote. The expansive bill, which aims to boost the country’s sagging employment numbers by reducing regulations for employers, was one of President Javier Milei’s top campaign pledges.

50%: The amount that Anglo American has devalued its diamond business De Beers, in what is the latest blow for the struggling diamond giant. The London-listed miner now values De Beers at $2.3 billion after accepting an impairment charge of the same amount. For more about the struggling diamond sector, read GZERO’s report from last year.

