Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Global Stage: Live from Munich Feb 14th @12PM ET WATCH
Analysis

US-Iran talks: Are strikes inevitable?

Thousands of demonstrators rally in support of the Iranian people during an anti-Islamic Republic protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on Jan. 17, 2026.

Thousands of demonstrators rally in support of the Iranian people during an anti-Islamic Republic protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, calling attention to opposition to Iran’s government, on Jan. 17, 2026.

Robyn Stevens Brody/Sipa USA
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszFebruary 13, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

To many observers of the Middle East, it has felt like it is only a matter of time before the United States bombs Iran again.

Ever since the anti-regime protests began around the turn of the year, US President Donald Trump has been threatening military action against Iran. At first, it was about the protests: Trump said the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go” if the Islamic Republic killed peaceful protesters. Those protests ended in mid-January, following a brutal crackdown that left thousands dead. Although Trump never hit Iran, his warnings continued. He reverted to a familiar refrain: end your nuclear program, he told Tehran, or face strikes.

Amid the war of words – Iran has repeatedly pledged to retaliate – there has been a buildup of US military assets in the region, including an aircraft carrier and three guided missile destroyers. More could be on the way soon.

Trump also discussed potential Iran strikes with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Wednesday – Israel is the top Middle East foe of Tehran and wants to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The US leader said they hadn’t made a “definitive” agreement on what to do next, but that he would prefer to make a deal with Iran – the struggling country would obtain some sanctions relief in return for caps on its military capabilities. US and Iranian officials even met in Oman last week, with each side expressing some optimism.

Yet several obstacles to a deal persist. Tehran has openly refused to meet the conditions that Washington has set, which now extend beyond Iran’s nuclear program. They include limits on its ballistic missiles, an end to uranium enrichment, and a halt to funding for Tehran’s proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

So now Washington is at a crossroads: does it scale back its demands or go ahead with strikes?

To learn what may happen next – and what potential military action could look like – GZERO spoke with Eurasia Group’s Iran expert Greg Brew, who sees only a narrow path to a deal. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

GZERO: What are the US options for strikes against Iran?

Brew: The US has a lot of options. It could strike Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile and production facilities, reducing the threat posed to Israel and regional states. It could target the remnants of the nuclear program, including the stockpile of enriched uranium buried at the sites struck in June. It could go further and attempt to destabilize the regime by striking at internal security forces. Finally, it could attempt a “Venezuela-style” decapitation and remove Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in the hope that a new regime would be more pliable to US demands.

If they did remove the supreme leader, what would happen in Iran?

Khamenei’s death would be a shock to the political system in Iran. It would enrage the regime’s hardline base, while potentially giving hope to the millions of Iranians who oppose the regime. Overall, however, it may not change much – at least not at first. The rest of the leadership would manage a transition to a new supreme leader, and much of the Islamic Republic would probably continue to function as it has done for years. In the medium-term, however, Khamenei’s disappearance would trigger changes within the system, as the military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps assume more power over decision-making while the clerics – including Khamenei’s replacement – take a back seat.

If they make a deal, would it differ from one Barack Obama signed with Iran in 2015?

The pathway to a deal is a narrow one. It would likely focus just on the nuclear issue, despite the fact that the US wants Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and regional proxies. It wouldn’t look too much like the Obama-era nuclear deal, as the US isn't likely to offer Iran sweeping sanctions relief, at least not at first. Iran, similarly, won't offer too many concessions. If the two sides do strike a deal, it will probably be a limited arrangement to reduce escalatory pressure. Tougher negotiations would lie ahead.

iranunited statestrumpisraeliran nuclear talks

Latest Videos

Munich Security Conference: Can Europe defend itself without the US?play icon
Quick Take

Munich Security Conference: Can Europe defend itself without the US?

Zelensky agrees with Trump on need for elections
Puppet Regime

Zelensky agrees with Trump on need for elections

Venezuela’s new reality
ask ian

Venezuela’s new reality

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia
Puppet Regime

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia

Freedom of expression at the Olympics
Quick Take

Freedom of expression at the Olympics

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office
Puppet Regime

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office

More For You

US government to fund MAGA-aligned groups in Europe

Donald Trump alongside Nigel Farage at the Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire, United Kingdom, on May 3, 2023.

Donald Trump alongside Nigel Farage amid a television interview at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the United Kingdom, on May 3, 2023.

PA via Reuters
Allies of US President Donald Trump have long sought to build bridges with European counterparts. They have a close relationship with supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, hosting conferences together, such as CPAC, in Budapest. Elon Musk campaigned for Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of last year’s federal elections while he [...]

Sanae Takaichi has the power to change Japan

Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images

TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 8: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a red paper rose on the name of an elected candidate at the LDP headquarters on general election day on February 08, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. Voters across the country headed to polls today as Japan's Lower House election was held.

Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images
When Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called snap elections last month, it was a big gamble. Holding a winter election just four months into her tenure with no real policy record to run on? Staking her sky-high approval ratings – then hovering around 70% – on an untested bet that personal popularity would translate into seats? The [...]

Post-Gen Z revolution, where does Bangladesh go next?

​February 11, 2026, Dhaka, Bangladesh: February 11, 2026 Dhaka, Bangladesh: Ansar and VDP memberrs carried ballot boxes in Dhaka, They were preparing for the polling stations on then eve of day before Bangladesh's national election.

February 11, 2026, Dhaka, Bangladesh: February 11, 2026 Dhaka, Bangladesh: Ansar and VDP memberrs carried ballot boxes in Dhaka, They were preparing for the polling stations on then eve of day before Bangladesh's national election.

Credit Image: © KM Asad/ZUMA Press Wire
In Bangladesh, toppling the regime may have only been half the battle. On Thursday, the country will have its first competitive election since 2009. Voters will determine whether the uprising that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, kicking off a wave of Gen Z-led protests in Asia, can transform Bangladeshi politics, or whether [...]

Venezuela’s window is open – but only a little

​People attend a demonstration to demand the release of Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on February 9, 2026.

People attend a demonstration to demand the release of Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, who has been re-arrested, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on February 9, 2026.

REUTERS/Marco Bello
Juan Pablo Guanipa, a former Venezuelan lawmaker close to opposition leader María Corina Machado who had been imprisoned for months, stepped out of prison on Sunday into a caravan of cheering supporters. His release – alongside several other high-profile opposition figures – marked what looked like a breakthrough moment in a broader wave of [...]