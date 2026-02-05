Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

The American experiment in Liberia

​A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011.

A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011.

REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonFebruary 05, 2026
Natalie Johnson
See Full Bio

In 1930, an American sociologist arrived in the capital of Liberia, a small country in West Africa, on an unusual assignment. Charles S. Johnson, trained at the University of Chicago, had never conducted research outside the United States before. Yet President Herbert Hoover chose him to represent the US on a League of Nations mission to study allegations of forced labor in Liberia. The irony was extreme: Liberia was intended as a refuge for Black people in the United States, and now it stood accused of imposing those same conditions on its own soil.

Liberia was founded in 1822, half a century before the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States, as a project of the American Colonization Society – a coalition of politicians and religious leaders – who concluded that if Black people were to live freely, they could not do so in the US. The society believed that it was better to create a new country for this purpose, and named the capital “Monrovia” for President James Monroe. The new republic entered the world with American symbols – a similarly star-studded flag, even a similarly structured government – but little American support.

Washington’s interest in Liberia remained thin in the century that followed. Through World War I, the US largely accepted Europe’s scramble for Africa and, at times, encouraged American capitalists to profit from it. Still, Liberia came to be regarded as a kind of American ward, where influence was assumed, even when responsibility was not. So when allegations emerged that an Americo-Liberian elite was forcing indigenous Africans into slavery, the US supported an international inquiry and sent Johnson to see for himself.

What he found was a Liberia in turmoil. The government compelled Indigenous Liberians to work on private farms, including on the Firestone Rubber plantation built by one of the American titans of the Gilded Age, in exploitative conditions. Johnson’s findings condemned the conditions in blunt terms, putting him at odds with Black leaders in the U.S. like W.E.B. Du Bois, who regarded Liberia as a bastion of Black self-rule. “For those dark thousands who sought a haven from oppression and the fullness of a promised land,” Johnson later wrote, “it has been a bitter Canaan.”

Johnson was my great-grandfather, and I’ve often wondered what it meant to him to represent the United States in that moment. He was born in Virginia, barely thirty years after the end of slavery; his own parents had, at one point, been enslaved. Back home, Jim Crow-era segregation ruled daily life. He’d already tasted that contradiction during World War I, fighting in France with the goal of “preserving” a democracy abroad that did not include him on US soil.

Liberia’s troubles continued long after Johnson left, eventually spiraling into a civil war, in part because of deep-seated tensions between the American descendants and the Liberian natives. Yet he returned home with lasting ties to the people he met. As the family folklore has it, a Grebo chief named Tuweley Jeh, saved him from a lion late one night. As a tribute, he gave his youngest son – my grandfather – the name Jeh, pronounced “Jay.” My grandfather then gave it to his son – my father – and then to my brother. In reading his work, it’s clear Liberia shaped the rest of Johnson’s life – as a scholar, president of Fisk University, and advocate for the civil rights of African Americans.

Forced labor was outlawed in Liberia by 1936, after mounting international pressure. It’s not a chapter of American history we often hear about – the moment the US created a Black republic abroad, only for the same atrocities from home to unfold. I found this story worth reflecting on now, as we ease into Black History Month, because it is a reminder that the face of oppression is not always clear, and sometimes hides in the language of progress and democracy. It sometimes takes multiple generations to make plain and, hopefully, overcome.

liberiajames monroecharles s. johnsonblack history month liberia

Latest Videos

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khameneiplay icon
The Debrief

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei

Epstein and America’s two-tier justice system
ask ian

Epstein and America’s two-tier justice system

Why Singapore sees AI as an opportunity, not a threat
GZERO World Clips

Why Singapore sees AI as an opportunity, not a threat

Trump’s next move in Iran
Quick Take

Trump’s next move in Iran

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?
Ian Explains

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?

More For You

Is Trump about to strike Iran (again)?

US President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.​

US President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran is not in the Western Hemisphere. It’s not a vital US security interest, and most Americans don't especially care about what happens in the Middle East. But it may well be the next theater where President Donald Trump tries to reshape reality with military force – and unlike his quick win in Venezuela, this one could spiral.The US president [...]

Is China’s currency coming for the US dollar?

​A Chinese clerk counts RMB (renminbi) yuan banknotes at a bank in Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu province, on Aug. 11, 2015.

A Chinese clerk counts RMB (renminbi) yuan banknotes at a bank in Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu province, on Aug. 11, 2015.

Oriental Image via Reuters Connect
On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made it public: he wants the renminbi, China’s currency, to become a “powerful currency” that ultimately replaces the dollar as the global reserve currency – that is, the one most held by central banks worldwide.The remarks, shared in the Communist Party’s flagship journal, were originally part of a speech [...]

Haiti is on borrowed time

​Protesters gather during a candlelight vigil, and interfaith prayer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as airport workers and faith leaders rally calling on the federal government to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haiti on Jan. 28, 2026.

Protesters gather during a candlelight vigil, and interfaith prayer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as airport workers and faith leaders rally calling on the federal government to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haiti on Jan. 28, 2026.

Diaz/Miami Herald via ZUMA Press Wire
Over the past five years, Haiti has endured extreme political turmoil, escalating violence, and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. And now, Haitians, both in the country and abroad, are facing an especially consequential few weeks.The mandate of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council is set to expire on Saturday, throwing the future [...]

The politics of population

​US President Donald Trump and musician Nicki Minaj in Washington, D.C., USA, on January 28, 2026.

US President Donald Trump and musician Nicki Minaj hold hands onstage at the US Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit, in Washington, D.C., USA, on January 28, 2026.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Last week, US President Donald Trump unveiled the “Trump Accounts” – government-seeded investment accounts for children born during his second term – at an event featuring Nicki Minaj and Kevin O’Leary, two celebrity business figures from very different corners of the marketplace. The idea was straightforward: the government contributes $1,000 at [...]