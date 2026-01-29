Skip to content
What We're Watching: UK-China meeting, Violence in Ethiopia, Canada's conservative leader on the chopping block

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, on January 29, 2026.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, ahead of a bilateral meeting in Beijing, China, on January 29, 2026.

Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
January 29, 2026

UK-China ties: warming up, or still lukewarm?

This week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer became the first UK leader to visit China in eight years. His goal was clear: build closer trade ties with Beijing. After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, the two countries announced that China would grant visa-free travel for UK citizens for up to 30 days and the UK’s AstraZeneca would invest $15 billion into China. The meeting comes after Westminster approved a plan for a Chinese mega-embassy in London. Though the meeting and the embassy approval suggest that London is growing closer to Beijing – a possible hedge against rockier US relations – Starmer and Xi agreed on little else of substance at the meeting, such as a broader trade pact. This may reflect the UK’s reluctance to get too close to China.

Clashes in Ethiopia raise fears of renewed conflict

Eerily familiar violence has erupted between Ethiopia’s national army and Tigrayan forces in an area still scarred by a brutal war that ended in 2022. The renewed clashes are driven by the same unresolved disputes that fueled the earlier conflict, including Tigray's political power and the federal government’s insistence on a monopoly over the armed forces. These tensions have been exacerbated by international aid cuts – Ethiopia was once the largest recipient of USAID funds in sub-Saharan Africa, but its foreign aid fell by roughly 50% from 2024 to 2025. A return to sustained fighting could further destabilize the wider region, where conflicts are already unfolding in Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

Canada’s Conservative leader faces make-or-break vote

Pierre Poilievre needs a majority of his party’s delegates to say no to a new leadership selection process at a convention vote this Friday. A conservative with a Trump-style populist streak, Poilievre has struggled to formulate an effective message since losing the election to current Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals last spring. One reason for that defeat was Carney’s firm “elbows up” pushback against Trump’s threats to make Canada the “51st state.” Poilievre, now at his lowest approval ratings since becoming Conservative’s leader, has tried to hammer Carney’s government on the popular issue of living costs, but the Liberals still lead by nearly 10 points in national polling, with 47% support among decided voters. That has stoked rumors that Carney, still one seat short of a majority, might trigger a snap election to win formal control of the House of Commons. If so, would Poilievre still lead the Conservatives against him? We’re about to find out.
chinauk-chinauk

