Iran conflict sends oil prices surging, Trial begins for Erdogan’s main adversary, German Greens win in auto state

Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, stands in front of the Shahran oil depot, which was targeted by US-Israeli strikes, in western Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026.

Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, stands in front of the Shahran oil depot, which was targeted by US-Israeli strikes, on the eighth day of the war in western Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026.

Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press/Sipa USA
March 09, 2026

Depot bombing, Strait of Hormuz constraints send oil prices surging

Oil prices skyrocketed above $100 per barrel on Monday – nearly hitting $120 at one point – after Israel bombed fuel depots outside Iran’s capital of Tehran and data showed oil production along the Persian Gulf tanking due to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said last week he was open to having the US Navy escort all fuel tankers through the Strait, through which 20% of the world’s oil supply passes. Analysts believe, though, that this may only have a limited effect. The secondary effects of high crude prices, if they are sustained, will be huge: there could be higher overall inflation (including greater energy and food costs), which itself may prompt the Fed to increase interest rates, likely slowing the economy. As Republicans are in power, this would be a devastating blow to GOP hopes for a successful midterm election in November.

Turkish opposition leader’s trial begins

Suspended Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is one of hundreds of defendants on trial, beginning today, for what prosecutors say is a broad network of graft and kickbacks that bilked billions of dollars from the budget of Turkey’s largest city. Critics say the trial is designed to keep Imamoglu from challenging strongman President Recep Erdoğan in the 2028 election. Imamoglu, who represents the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey’s largest opposition party, won the Istanbul mayorship in 2019, in a major upset to Erdoğan, himself a former mayor of the city. Imamoglu was arrested last year, just days after announcing his intention to run for president. How serious is the national government about keeping him out of public life? If convicted, he could face more than 2,000 years in prison. Yes, you read that right, two thousand.

Green wave in the heartland of Germany’s auto industry

Germany's center-left Greens pulled off a surprise win in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday, with former agricultural minister Cem Özdemir coming out on top in the industrial, business-minded state. It's a significant upset for Prime Minister Friedrich Merz’s center-right Christian Democrat Union (CDU): the state is a traditional stronghold. It's also the beating heart of Germany’s auto industry – with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche based there. The result reflects growing anxiety over Chinese electric vehicles competition hollowing out Germany's auto sector, giving traction to the Greens' climate agenda and Özdemir's pragmatic, centrist appeal. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in a strong third at 18%, nearly doubling its 2021 result. With four more state elections ahead over the next few months, the outcome shows a strong anti-incumbent streak in the electorate that could weaken the current governing coalition.

Japan critical minerals deal, Military take over in Madagascar, Argentina week in NYC

Sanae Takaichi announces running for presidential election of the LDP

Sanae Takaichi announces running for presidential election of the LDP

Aflo via Reuters
Japan strikes rare earths deal with largest non-Chinese producerAustralian mining giant Lynas will sell rare earths to Japan for 12 years in a major pact meant to chip away at China’s dominance of the global market. The highlight of the deal is that it sets a minimum price of $110 per kilogram of the minerals. That is the same “price floor” that [...]

Iran conflict fueled food crisis, Rapper set to win in Nepal, US gives Russia sanction relief

Cargo ships are unloading newly arrived chemical fertilizers at the port terminal in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, on February 27, 2024. ​

Cargo ships are unloading newly arrived chemical fertilizers at the port terminal in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, on February 27, 2024.

(Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto)
Iran conflict could trigger a food crisisDisruptions to a key Gulf waterway in the Iran conflict aren't just threatening the world’s oil and gas supplies; they could also cause a food security crisis. Roughly a quarter to a third of global raw materials used in fertilizer pass through the Strait of Hormuz. With tanker traffic in the strait largely [...]

New fronts of Iran conflict, A better week for Russia than Ukraine, US and Spain butt heads

​An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026.

An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026.

Social Media/via REUTERS
Iran conflict hits new frontsTwo Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan, Iran’s northern neighbor, on Thursday, injuring four people and expanding the Iran conflict onto another front. The Azeris, who have a tense relationship with the Islamic Republic over their growing ties to NATO countries, have reportedly deployed troops to the Iranian border, which [...]

Khamenei’s son emerges as favorite to succeed him, Nepal to hold election, US helps Ecuador in drug raids

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visits Hezbollah's office in Tehran, Iran, October 1, 2024.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visits Hezbollah's office in Tehran, Iran, October 1, 2024.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Could father-to-son succession return to Iran?When the Islamic Republic’s senior clerics met yesterday to decide on the next supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly emerged as the favorite to succeed his assassinated father, Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba’s appointment would be viewed as a continuation of the previous regime, but it does present risks: [...]