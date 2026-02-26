Skip to content
What We’re Watching: India’s Modi rubs shoulders with Israel’s Netanyahu, Colombia’s Petro sees polling boost, Pentagon threatens AI firm

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a press conference in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026.

GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Pool via REUTERS
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
February 26, 2026

Modi, Netanyahu seek to boost India-Israel ties

India is set to advance a trade and defense technology deal with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he wrapped up a two-day visit to the Jewish state on Thursday, the latest sign that the relationship is blossoming. But the two countries weren’t always close friends – they only established full diplomatic relations in 1992 – but Modi has long been an ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and became the first Indian PM to visit Israel back in 2017. Today, India is Israel’s largest arms buyer, accounting for 34% of the country’s weapon exports. Modi’s second-ever trip to Israel this week also marks another step toward reshaping alliances in the Middle East and beyond, as India’s rival Pakistan boosts defense links with Saudi Arabia, while the UAE shifts away from Riyadh and toward Israel and India.

Colombia’s Petro hits new highs late in the game

With just three months left in office, Colombian President Gustavo Petro is hitting some of his highest approval ratings, nearing 50% in a new poll. That’s a staggering 11 point jump since December, when the left-winger was on the ropes over a stagnating economy, a worsening security crisis, and tensions with the US over Gaza, Venezuela, and the “war on drugs.” But Petro’s deft combination of firm pushback against Donald Trump and pragmatic engagement with the US president – the two met at the White House earlier this month – yielded political dividends, not only for him, but for his preferred successor, far-left Senator Iván Cepeda, who leads the polls ahead of the May election. That race is shaping up to be a stark choice between Cepeda and right-wing lawyer Abelardo de La Espriella.

Pentagon and Anthropic go toe-to-toe over AI use

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has given the AI company Anthropic until 5:01 pm tomorrow to agree to allow the US military unrestricted use of its technology, known as Claude. Right now, Claude is the only AI running in the military’s classified systems, but the company wants reassurances that it’s not being used for surveillance of Americans or to conduct military strikes without human oversight. However, the Pentagon doesn’t want to have to ask Anthropic about individual use cases. Hegseth has threatened to use the Defense Production Act, which would force the company to give it access to Claude and simultaneously label the company a supply chain risk. The discussions come the same week that Anthropic scaled back its safety pledge, raising the stakes in a showdown between national security demands, personal privacy, and AI guardrails.
Latest Videos

Trump’s State of the Union addressplay icon
Quick Take

Trump’s State of the Union address

Putin & Xi on Trump's Iran threats
Puppet Regime

Putin & Xi on Trump's Iran threats

Daalder: "A ceasefire is not in the interest of Ukraine"
GZERO World Clips

Daalder: "A ceasefire is not in the interest of Ukraine"

Has US–Iran diplomacy reached its end?
Quick Take

Has US–Iran diplomacy reached its end?

How Europe is moving on from Trump's America
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

How Europe is moving on from Trump's America

Europe can no longer count on the US
Ian Explains

Europe can no longer count on the US

