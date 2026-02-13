Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Global Stage: Live from Munich Feb 14th @12PM ET WATCH
What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Europe moves toward autarky, US transfers prisoners from Syria to Iraq, Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus diminishes further

The French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) at the Elysee Presidential Palace.

The French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) at the Elysee Presidential Palace.

SOPA images
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
February 13, 2026

In a bid to de-risk, Europe turns inward

European Union leaders agreed to move ahead with “Buy European” policies as part of a broader push to de-risk from the US and boost competitiveness amid China’s industrial prowess. Meeting in Belgium on Thursday, the bloc’s 27 leaders discussed protecting strategic sectors such as defense, clean tech, AI, and quantum to reduce reliance on Chinese subsidies and shield against US trade volatility. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocated a once-taboo policy of European preference, which would favor European companies in certain sectors, such as clean tech. French President Emmanuel Macron backed a proposal to require governments to prioritize European industries. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, warned that the approach should be about cutting red tape, strengthening the single market, and diversifying trade.

Kurdish militia’s demise in Syria forces prisoner transfer

As part of last month’s ceasefire deal between US-backed Kurdish forces and the Syrian army, Damascus would take control of many Kurdish-held areas of the country. There was just one problem: the Kurds had run detention camps and prisons there that held suspected Islamic State militants. The US feared that the Kurdish militants’ demise could undermine prison security, so they started transferring roughly 5,700 prisoners to Iraq – the US military said Friday that it had completed this mission. The prisoners won’t necessarily stay there: Iraq wants to repatriate some of the prisoners, leaving Europe concerned that this will lead to a faster release for the prisoners.

Russia is upset about Washington’s nuclear plans for Armenia

The Kremlin is not happy about the new plans the US announced on Monday to build a nuclear plant in Armenia. The tiny South Caucasus nation, once part of the USSR, has long been a key Russian ally and security partner, but Moscow’s influence has recently been slipping. The Kremlin failed to stop neighboring Azerbaijan from overrunning Armenian-backed forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020, and Russian President Vladimir Putin played second fiddle to US President Donald Trump in brokering a peace settlement there. Since then, the Kremlin has watched the US — along with other players like Turkey and the European Union — steadily increase their influence in both countries. So, although Russian officials are publicly saying that US nuclear power companies are dangerously unfamiliar with the geology of earthquake-prone Armenia, their real concerns are about a different kind of tectonic shift entirely.

eusyriarussiaeu economyeu eonomy

Latest Videos

Munich Security Conference: Can Europe defend itself without the US?play icon
Quick Take

Munich Security Conference: Can Europe defend itself without the US?

Zelensky agrees with Trump on need for elections
Puppet Regime

Zelensky agrees with Trump on need for elections

Venezuela’s new reality
ask ian

Venezuela’s new reality

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia
Puppet Regime

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia

Freedom of expression at the Olympics
Quick Take

Freedom of expression at the Olympics

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office
Puppet Regime

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office

More For You

What We’re Watching: Russia seeks state-owned WhatsApp alternative, Argentina advances Milei’s labor reforms, Mixed messages on El Paso airport closure

​Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year press conference and phone-in in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year press conference and phone-in in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025.

Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia tries to control the message, literally.The Russian government has begun blocking the popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram in a sweeping crackdown aimed at forcing Russians to use a state-backed alternative called MAX, which critics say would enable censorship and surveillance. The move is part of the Kremlin’s broader drive for [...]

What We’re Watching: Zelensky reportedly set to hold votes, Netanyahu wants Trump to press Iran for more, Russia to halt flights to Cuba

​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference after meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on Feb. 5, 2026.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference after meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on Feb. 5, 2026.

Kyodo
Zelensky to hold election and war referendum, per reportIn a major political pivot, Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly plans to hold presidential elections alongside a referendum on any peace agreement with Russia. The move comes after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has signaled that the US security guarantees to Ukraine are [...]

What We’re Watching: Israel expands West Bank control, Orbán’s opponent publishes manifesto, Ethiopia trains Sudan’s rebel soldiers

Armed Israeli soldiers walk through an alley in the Old City of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on February 7, 2026. The Israeli army routinely secures routes and gathering points when settlers visit the city.

Armed Israeli soldiers walk through an alley in the Old City of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on February 7, 2026. The Israeli army routinely secures routes and gathering points when settlers visit the city.

Photo by Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/StringersHub/Sipa USA
Israel expands control in the West BankThe Israeli government unilaterally passed measures that allow Jewish settlers to purchase land in the West Bank, overriding past laws that effectively banned the sale of property there to anyone other than Palestinian residents. Critics say the measures mark another step toward annexing the West Bank and [...]

What We’re Watching: Starmer on thin ice, Sweden cracks down on citizenship requirements, Thailand’s ruling party wins election

​British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards, Britain, February 05, 2026.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards, Britain, February 05, 2026.

Peter Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS
Are Starmer’s days numbered?In July 2024, Keir Starmer won the United Kingdom’s election in a landslide. It has been downhill ever since, with Starmer’s premiership sullied by economic stagnation, intraparty fighting, and a lack of vision for the country. Then, last week, more files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dropped, revealing [...]