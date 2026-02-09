Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Starmer on thin ice, Sweden cracks down on citizenship requirements, Thailand’s ruling party wins election

​British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards, Britain, February 05, 2026.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards, Britain, February 05, 2026.

Peter Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
February 09, 2026

Are Starmer’s days numbered?

In July 2024, Keir Starmer won the United Kingdom’s election in a landslide. It has been downhill ever since, with Starmer’s premiership sullied by economic stagnation, intraparty fighting, and a lack of vision for the country. Then, last week, more files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dropped, revealing his close friendship with Peter Mandelson, whom Starmer had appointed as UK ambassador to the United States. The backlash has been thunderous. Starmer’s Chief of Staff (and right-hand man) Morgan McSweeney resigned Sunday for his role in picking Mandelson, and Downing Street’s director of communications soon followed out the door. Calls for Starmer to quit have grown louder. Even Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urged the PM to resign – he’s the most senior party figure yet to do so. For Starmer, the writing appears to be on the wall.

Sweden to tighten citizenship laws

New applicants for Swedish citizenship will need to wait eight years, prove that they make a minimum income, and show familiarity with Swedish customs and culture. That’s a new policy announced Monday by the country’s center-right government. For decades, Sweden had one of the world’s most welcoming asylum polices. But in the years since the European migration crisis of 2015, successive governments have tightened the rules amid a broader backlash that has boosted anti-establishment political parties across Europe. The current Swedish government hopes the new citizenship policy will give it a boost in this fall’s elections.

Thai voters say no to change

In a surprise outcome, Thailand’s ruling Bhumjaithai party emerged as the clear winner in Sunday’s election, capturing about 194 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives. The progressive People’s Party, which was widely expected to top the vote, finished a distant second with 116 seats. The defeat follows the party’s victory in the last election, after which it was sidelined by a governing coalition between Bhumjaithai and the populist Pheu Thai. The People’s Party appears to have been undercut by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s surge in nationalist support following December’s three-week border conflict with Cambodia. The People’s Party was widely supported by Gen Z, raising questions about the ability of Asia’s Gen Z protests to translate into votes at the ballot box. This week, Bangladesh will face a similar test as it holds its first election since the Gen Z protests toppled its government in July.

jeffrey epsteinkeir starmerswedenthailandthailand electionunited kingdomstarmer trouble

Latest Videos

Freedom of expression at the Olympicsplay icon
Quick Take

Freedom of expression at the Olympics

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office
Puppet Regime

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office

Trump announces new Olympic games
Puppet Regime

Trump announces new Olympic games

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei
The Debrief

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei

Epstein and America’s two-tier justice system
ask ian

Epstein and America’s two-tier justice system

Why Singapore sees AI as an opportunity, not a threat
GZERO World Clips

Why Singapore sees AI as an opportunity, not a threat

More For You

What We’re Watching: Big week for elections, US and China make trade deals, Suicide bombing in Pakistan

​Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), appeals for a candidate during a street speech of the House of Representatives Election Campaign in Shintomi Town, Miyazaki Prefecture on February 6, 2026. The Lower House election will feature voting and counting on February 8th.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), appeals for a candidate during a street speech of the House of Representatives Election Campaign in Shintomi Town, Miyazaki Prefecture on February 6, 2026. The Lower House election will feature voting and counting on February 8th.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Three elections, one weekendJapanese voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap election for the national legislature’s lower house, called just three months into Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s tenure. She’s betting that her personal popularity could deliver an outright majority for her new ruling coalition.In Southeast Asia, Thailand is [...]

What We’re Watching: Nuclear deal STARTs to end, Syria pens deal with Chevron for oil exploration, Lights go off in parts of Cuba

Aerial view of the nuclear explosion, code-named Seminole, at Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific Ocean on June 6, 1956.​

Aerial view of the nuclear explosion, code-named Seminole, at Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific Ocean on June 6, 1956.

Science Photo Library via Reuters Connect
The end of the New START?New START, the last nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia, expires today. Signed in 2010, it limited each side to 1,550 warheads and required inspections and data sharing. Its absence removes the final binding constraint on the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals. Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended [...]

What We’re Watching: The Groundhog Day of Ukraine peace talks, Colombia fares well at White House, South African ruling coalition faces stability test

​Workers repair a pipe at a compound of Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant which was heavily damaged by recent Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 4, 2026.

Workers repair a pipe at a compound of Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant which was heavily damaged by recent Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 4, 2026.

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The leader of South Africa’s second-largest party to stand downDemocratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen announced Wednesday that he will not run for a third term as leader of the liberal, pro-business party, after months of internal pressure over a host of controversies – including allegations, since cleared, that he used the party credit card [...]

What We’re Watching: Trump and Modi make up, Turkey’s Erdogan goes to Riyadh, A step toward peace in the DRC

​US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on Feb. 13, 2025.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, for bilateral discussions about trade and security on Feb. 13, 2025.

India PM Office handout via EYEPRESS
Modi and Trump finally make upAfter months of simmering tensions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump – two old friends – finally reached an agreement: Washington will drop tariffs on Indian exports from 50% to 18%, and in return, New Delhi will halt Russian oil purchases. Instead, it will buy from the US and possibly [...]