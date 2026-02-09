What We’re Watching: Starmer on thin ice, Sweden cracks down on citizenship requirements, Thailand’s ruling party wins election

Are Starmer’s days numbered?

In July 2024, Keir Starmer won the United Kingdom’s election in a landslide . It has been downhill ever since, with Starmer’s premiership sullied by economic stagnation , intraparty fighting , and a lack of vision for the country. Then, last week, more files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dropped , revealing his close friendship with Peter Mandelson, whom Starmer had appointed as UK ambassador to the United States. The backlash has been thunderous. Starmer’s Chief of Staff (and right-hand man) Morgan McSweeney resigned Sunday for his role in picking Mandelson, and Downing Street’s director of communications soon followed out the door. Calls for Starmer to quit have grown louder. Even Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urged the PM to resign – he’s the most senior party figure yet to do so. For Starmer, the writing appears to be on the wall.

Sweden to tighten citizenship laws

Thai voters say no to change

New applicants for Swedish citizenship will need to wait eight years, prove that they make a minimum income, and show familiarity with Swedish customs and culture. That’s a new policy announced Monday by the country’s center-right government. For decades, Sweden had one of the world’s most welcoming asylum polices. But in the years since the European migration crisis of 2015, successive governments have tightened the rules amid a broader backlash that has boosted anti-establishment political parties across Europe. The current Swedish government hopes the new citizenship policy will give it a boost in this fall’s elections.