Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

For Hezbollah, is the writing on the wall?

​Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on March 6, 2026.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, on March 6, 2026.

REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMarch 06, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

Overnight, Israel’s military shifted part of its focus to a new front, one that isn’t Iran: it pummeled the Lebanese capital of Beirut with airstrikes, and issued more evacuation warnings across areas of the country controlled by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

“The objective is to disarm Hezbollah,” Nimrod Novik, a fellow at the Israel Policy Forum and former senior adviser to the late Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres, told GZERO.

The pretext came when Hezbollah – which is reportedly overseen now by members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – launched rockets and drones on Monday, in what was a meager strike. The militant group was itself under pressure from Iran to get involved in the conflict with the US and Israel, after an Israeli airstrike killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The response has been furious: Israel first launched airstrikes on Monday, and initiated another ground invasion of its northern neighbor, ending the tentative truce that countries reached in 2024. Then came evacuation orders on Wednesday and Thursday for hundreds of thousands of people in Hezbollah-controlled areas of Lebanon, including the southern parts of the country and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Then came the barrage on Friday. Lebanon’s health ministry said more than 200 people have been killed since Monday.

“Israel is likely to continue pounding Hezbollah targets throughout the country,” said Eurasia Group’s Middle East Managing Director Firas Maksad. It may even continue beyond the Iran conflict.

Recap on Hezbollah. The Shiite militia emerged in the early 1980s amid Lebanon’s 15-year civil war, with the aim of beating back the Israeli forces that were occupying southern Lebanon following a terrorist attack along Israel’s coast. Its principal funder: the Islamic Republic of Iran, which wanted to expand its influence in the region. Hezbollah later formed a political wing, first fielding candidates for Parliament in 1992.

Under the leadership of Hassan Nasrallah, who took the reins in 1992, Hezbollah became a powerful force in Lebanon. It also became a weapon for Iran amid its hostility toward Israel.

“Hezbollah was the proxy of proxies,” Steven A. Cook, a Middle East expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, told GZERO. “It was essentially Iran’s second strike capability.”

Then it unravels. On Oct. 8, 2023, just one day after the Hamas attacks on Israel, Hezbollah joined the fight, firing rockets and artillery at Lebanon’s southern neighbor. Israel responded with its own strikes. A year later, the conflict escalated: Israel killed several Hezbollah members via exploding pagers, and, on Sept. 27, 2024, it assassinated Nasrallah, before launching a ground invasion in southern Lebanon a few days later. The two sides signed a tentative ceasefire two months thereafter, but not before one million Lebanese residents had been displaced.

Since signing the ceasefire agreement, Israel has been pressing the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah’s militant wing once and for all. The government has “made some progress,” said Cook, but “it wasn’t necessarily as robust as [Israel] would like” – and the Israelis feared that Hezbollah was rebuilding its capabilities.

Can Israel achieve its goal now? With Nasrallah dead, Iran under attack, and public sentiment in Lebanon increasingly shifting against the militant group, Israel eyes an opportunity to finally end Hezbollah as a military force.

“Hezbollah’s decision to attack Israel in defense of Iran is deeply unpopular amongst its own support base,” said Maksad. He added that Hezbollah “has not yet recovered from the war” it had with Israel in late 2024.

However, fully disarming Hezbollah will be difficult, in part because of the sheer scale of its military – the militant group has weapons and soldiers spread all over the country. This has forced the Lebanese government to be judicious in its efforts to quell the militant group – it desperately wants to avoid sparking another civil war in a country that is rife with sectarian divisions, and Hezbollah is the main political and military force that speaks for the sizable Shiite population. Disarming Hezbollah also can’t be done remotely, according to Novik, the former Peres adviser.

As such, the short-term goal is to weaken Hezbollah to the point where the Lebanese government can finish the job itself. If Israel can achieve this, Novik said, then it will turn towards another longer-term target: a lasting peace with Lebanon.

“There is another objective, more ambitious, and that is the hope that we can enter into serious negotiations with Lebanon, at the minimum over a non-aggression pact, at the maximum, a peace process,” said Novik. “But I would say that that's a bit over the horizon.”

israellebanonhezbollahiranisrael-lebanon

Latest Videos

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff powerplay icon
Ian Explains

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff power

Tehran's best and worst-case scenarios
GZERO World Clips

Tehran's best and worst-case scenarios

How arming the Kurds in Iran could lead to "civil war on steroids"
Middle East

How arming the Kurds in Iran could lead to "civil war on steroids"

What comes next in the US-Israel war with Iran?
Quick Take

What comes next in the US-Israel war with Iran?

Trump & Netanyahu's war plans hit a snag of "utmost concern"
Puppet Regime

Trump & Netanyahu's war plans hit a snag of "utmost concern"

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”
GZERO World Clips

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”

More For You

From allies to enemies: Pakistan and Afghanistan in “open war”

​People attend the funeral of a person who was killed in alleged Pakistani airstrikes, in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province.

People attend the funeral of a person who was killed in alleged Pakistani airstrikes, in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province.

DPA / Picture Alliance
While Iran fights in a new war against Israel and the United States, its neighbors to the east have been drawn into a conflict of their own. Growing violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan has escalated into “open war,” according to Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. The United Nations says nearly 66,000 people have been [...]

After decapitation, what’s next?

​Women prepare a makeshift memorial in tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on a street, after he was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2026.

Women prepare a makeshift memorial in tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on a street, after he was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2026.

Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Over the weekend, the United States and Israel pulled off one of the most operationally impressive military campaigns in recent memory. In the span of 48 hours, they killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, decapitated much of the country's political and military leadership, destroyed its air defenses, decimated its naval assets, and [...]

German lesson: Merz tries a balancing act at the White House

​German Chancellor Friedrich Merz holds the framed birth certificate of U.S. President Donald Trump's grandfather as Merz and Trump shake hands during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 5, 2025.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz holds the framed birth certificate of U.S. President Donald Trump's grandfather as Merz and Trump shake hands during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 5, 2025.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
You probably know some of the more familiar German words in English: Schadenfreude, say. Or Angst. Maybe Realpolitik. And if nothing else: Hamburger.But here’s a deeper cut for those in the know: Drahtseilakt. It means “highwire act,” and it describes what German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the unpopular leader of Europe’s largest economy, needs to [...]

Iran conflict spirals, with no end in sight

​A satellite image shows black smoke rising and heavy damage at Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's compound in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026.

A satellite image shows black smoke rising and heavy damage at Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's compound, following strikes by the United States and Israel in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026.

Pleiades Neo (c) Airbus DS 2026/Handout via REUTERS
The supreme leader is dead, the conflict is spreading, and US President Donald Trump still isn’t clear on who he wants to run Iran. With the fighting spreading to multiple fronts and Iran seeking a new leader, here’s what else you need to know about the conflict right now. First and foremost, the Islamic Republic confirmed on Sunday that Supreme [...]