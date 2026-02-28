Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

The US and Israel struck Iran. What happens next?

​Iranian pro-government protesters wave national flags while participating in an anti-war protest gathering against the U.S. and Israeli military attacks in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026.

Iranian pro-government protesters wave national flags while participating in an anti-war protest gathering against the U.S. and Israeli military attacks in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on February 28, 2026.

Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszFebruary 28, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

The US and Israel struck several sites in coordinated attacks across Iran this morning. The total number of casualties across Iran is also unknown, though one of the missiles hit a girls’ school in Iran, reportedly killing 53 people. The country is under a near-total internet blackout.

In response, Tehran has launched airstrikes at Israel, as well as US bases throughout the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Though many of the strikes have been intercepted, shrapnel has caused some damage. One Iranian missile that was likely intended to hit Israel landed instead in Syria, killing four.

Ian Bremmer gives his analysis of the situation, which he calls a “war of regime change.” The United States is “a uniquely powerful global actor militarily, and now has a president who feels pretty unconstrained in using that military directly for political outcomes of his choosing,” Ian explains. “That clearly can cause a lot of disruption.”

What happens next? The fighting could escalate into a larger conflict. The US and Israel are reportedly planning several days of intensive strikes, with the Israeli Defense Forces calling up 70,000 reservists. There are also questions now as to whether Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US bases in several Middle East states prompt more countries to get involved.

But the most pressing question at this time is about Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. As of the moment of this publication, his whereabouts and condition are unknown following the strike on his compound. Iran’s foreign minister said Khamenei is alive “as far as I know,” but there are reports that several senior regime leaders have been killed. In a video posted on social media on Saturday, US President Donald Trump urged Iranian citizens to topple the regime.

“When we are finished, take over your government,” Trump said. “This will be, probably, your only chance for generations.”

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency session at 4 pm ET today, after requests from Iran, Bahrain, France, and other countries. Iran’s foreign minister argued that the United States had violated international law in attacking Iran.

What happens if Khamenei is killed? The death of the 86-year-old would be a huge shock to the country’s political system, Eurasia Group’s Iran expert Greg Brew told us earlier this month. However, it wouldn’t necessarily lead to a long-term shift in the regime.

“Overall, however, it may not change much – at least not at first,” said Brew. “The rest of the leadership would manage a transition to a new supreme leader, and much of the Islamic Republic would probably continue to function as it has done for years. In the medium-term, however, Khamenei’s disappearance would trigger changes within the system, as the military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps assume more power over decision-making while the clerics – including Khamenei’s replacement – take a back seat.”

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the former Iranian shah, has been saying for months that the Iranian people want him to return to the country and lead it. Whether this is a realistic option is unclear.

Back up: Why is Trump doing this? In his video, Trump described Iran, as well as its Middle East proxies, as a major threat to the United States, saying they are the “number one state sponsor of terror.” He reiterated that he cannot let the Islamic Republic have a nuclear weapon. The US leader added that he was heeding calls from the Iranian people who wanted to see Khamenei’s regime fall.

Trump, who had been threatening strikes against Iran since and rapidly expanding the US military presence in the region, may also be seizing an opportune moment to destroy one of the US’s greatest foes. The Islamic Republic is weaker than ever: its economy has been decimated by sanctions and mismanagement, its air defenses have been depleted from last summer’s 12-day war with Israel and the US, its own people have been in open revolt against the regime, and its regional proxies – such as Hamas and Hezbollah – are battered and bruised.

One concern for Trump is whether these strikes will repel the isolationist portion of the MAGA coalition. The US president acknowledged that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost,” but tried to mollify any potential opposition by saying, “We’re doing this not for now, we’re doing this for the future.” Nonetheless, opposition is already emerging: Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, criticized this morning’s strikes, saying Trump didn’t have the approval from Congress needed to initiate a war.

What’s the reaction been in the Middle East? Several US allies in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, had been urging Washington not to strike Iran, fearful that it would spark a regional war. Tehran’s reserves of close-range ballistic missiles, which cannot reach Israel but can get to the US bases in the Gulf, add another layer of concern for countries in the region.

After the Islamic Republic fired at some of those bases today, there are questions over whether those countries will now get involved in this conflict. Thus far, the focus of these Gulf states has been on shooting down missiles fired in their direction, rather than in any offensive moves.

iranisraelkhameneiusiran attack

Latest Videos

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”play icon
GZERO World Clips

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”

The US and Israel launch war on Iran
Quick Take

The US and Israel launch war on Iran

Is the US on the brink of war with Iran?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Is the US on the brink of war with Iran?

Trump and Khamenei hold last ditch Iran nuclear talks
Puppet Regime

Trump and Khamenei hold last ditch Iran nuclear talks

Trump’s State of the Union address
Quick Take

Trump’s State of the Union address

Putin & Xi on Trump's Iran threats
Puppet Regime

Putin & Xi on Trump's Iran threats

More For You

Were Epstein’s friends in high places his currency?

Former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson leaves his residence after he was released following his arrest by London police on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following the release of U.S. Justice Department files linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in London, Britain, February 26, 2026.

Former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson leaves his residence after he was released following his arrest by London police on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following the release of U.S. Justice Department files linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in London, Britain, February 26, 2026.

REUTERS/Toby Melville
The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt the world.This week kicked off with British police arresting Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to Washington, on suspicion of “misconduct in public office” from his time as business secretary between 2008 and 2010. Mandelson wasn’t named in the arrest records, part of the UK’s rules banning them [...]

The US writes its own rules

​President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Camp David.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Camp David.

Andrew Leyden/ZUMA Press Wire
History doesn’t often repeat itself, but it does rhyme. Such appears to be the case, as the United States appears again to be readying for military action against Iran. Just as last summer when US and Iranian officials held five rounds of nuclear talks only to find a deal evasive, this month has brought a series of indirect negotiations between [...]

What the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling really changed

​The US supreme court building and container ships filled with cargo.

The US supreme court building and container ships filled with cargo.

As expected, the Supreme Court struck down the bulk of Donald Trump's sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs as illegal … and almost nothing changed.Don't get me wrong, last Friday’s 6-3 decision that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) doesn’t allow the president to impose tariffs at will was a significant defeat for the White [...]

The foreign policy details Trump omitted

US President Donald Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 24, 2026.

US President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 24, 2026.

Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS
The Trump administration has been rapidly expanding US forces in the Middle East, and is reportedly considering strikes in the region that could escalate into a full-fledged war.Yet it took 90 minutes for US President Donald Trump to mention Iran during his one-hour-and-48-minute State of the Union address last night. With the midterm campaign [...]