What We’re Watching: Violence roils Mexico after killing of cartel leader, Cuban security forces exit Venezuela, Somalia seeks to appease US

​Members of the special units of the National Guard and the Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana stand guard in front of the Fiscalia General de la Republica, where the investigation into the operation in which Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", founder and leading head of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva, was killed, is underway.

Félix Márquez/dpa via Reuters Connect
February 23, 2026

Killing of Mexican cartel boss sparks uprisings

In a major victory for its efforts to diminish cartels, the Mexican government said Sunday that it had killed the leader of one of the country’s most powerful cartels, with intelligence support from a new US military-led task force. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which produced and sold drugs, extorted local businesses, and terrorized Mexican citizens nationwide. Cartel operatives across the country have sought revenge, blocking roads and setting fire to buildings and cars in several of the country’s 32 states. The fear in Mexico is that the violence will metastasize into an all-out conflict between the government and the cartels, as it did following the killing and seizure of other cartel leaders in 2009 and 2019, respectively. President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm.

Venezuela kicks out the Cubans

The regime of Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez has reportedly begun sending home elite Cuban operatives who have formed the backbone of Caracas’s intelligence and security services for nearly 20 years. Cuba has long supplied spies, security officials, and doctors in exchange for Venezuelan oil. The move comes amid intense pressure from the US, which effectively controls Venezuela through Rodríguez after abducting and deposing her boss Nicolás Maduro in early January. Since then, the US has sought to break the region’s most robust leftwing alliance.The Trump administration has already cut Venezuelan oil to Cuba, aiming to strangle the communist government there into making a “deal” with Washington. At home, Rodríguez’s move effectively removes the brain stem of Venezuela’s counterintelligence apparatus, which was long used to crush dissent. Whether it presages a wider liberalization remains to be seen. For more analysis on what the Trump administration wants from Cuba, read here.

Somalia counters Somaliland’s pitch to the US

Somalia has offered to renew a 1980 agreement granting the US military access to its ports and airports, countering a similar bid from the breakaway region of Somaliland. It comes as Somaliland – an autonomous region that declared independence in 1991 – is hoping to win US recognition, after Israel became the first country to do so last year. Somalia sees Somaliland as part of its territory, and said any security cooperation with the US must go through the federal government, casting Somaliland’s offer of base access and mineral rights as legally invalid. The US has a history of involvement in Somalia, focused largely on counterterrorism operations against al-Shabaab insurgents and Islamic State militants. However, the Horn of Africa nation has drawn increased military interest from powers including Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia due to its gateway to the Red Sea and proximity to shipping lanes Houthi rebels continue to threaten.

Hard Numbers: Winter Olympics a winner on the small screen, Blizzard hits parts of US, Brazil and China are the apparent winners of US tariff upheaval, Armed man tries to enter Mar-a-Lago

Indra Brown of Australia during the women's skiing halfpipe final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 22, 2026.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
⅔: The share of Italians who reportedly watched the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, which ended yesterday. More Italians consumed these Winter Games than the previous three combined. Audience numbers also jumped outside the host nation, with broadcasters in Europe, the UK, the US, and even Brazil reporting huge growth. The ice hockey rivalry [...]

Has social media reached a tipping point?

​Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs the court after taking the stand at a trial in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming kids' mental health through addictive platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 18, 2026.

REUTERS/Mike Blake
When social media debuted in the early 2000s, it was hailed as a way to stay connected to family and friends, share milestones, and create new communities. But over time, as engagement grew exponentially, many young users began reporting higher levels of anxiety, body image issues, screen addiction, and, in the worst cases, self-harming behavior. [...]

India’s AI power play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony at AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday. Switzerland President Guy Parmelin also present.

DPR PMO/ANI Photo
“For India, AI stands for all inclusive,” reads the billboard outside this week’s AI Impact Summit in New Delhi organized by the Indian government, the first major gathering on the subject in the Global South. Alongside the slogan is an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose ambitions for the country of 1.5 billion people are clear: to [...]

What We’re Watching: US’s top court deals major blow to Trump, UN reports of “genocidal intent” in Sudanese town, Washington inches closer to Iran strikes

A general view of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2026.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
US Supreme Court strikes down bulk of Trump’s tariffsIn a massive blow to US President Donald Trump’s trade and foreign policy agenda, the US’s top court ruled that the president overstepped his authority when he used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. The decision was 6-3. Trump was the first US leader to [...]