What We’re Watching: Shots fired between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Trump pushes Zelensky for a quick deal, US trades humanitarian aid for critical minerals

An army soldier stands guard at a post at the Friendship Gate, following exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, at the border crossing between the two countries in Chaman, Pakistan February 27, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.

An army soldier stands guard at a post at the Friendship Gate, following exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, at the border crossing between the two countries in Chaman, Pakistan February 27, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.

REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai
February 27, 2026

Pakistan and Afghanistan in “open war”

Pakistan has declared “open war” against Afghanistan, as the two sides engage in the fiercest clashes in years. On Thursday, Afghan’s Taliban-run forces launched six cross-border attacks on Pakistani military positions. Pakistan retaliated today with air attacks on Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, hitting Afghan military targets and claiming it killed close to 300 Taliban militants. In response, a number of countries including Russia, China and the UK have called for a cessation of hostilities, while India – Islamabad’s archrival — condemned Pakistan’s air raids. Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have grown hostile as Pakistan accuses Kabul of harboring a Pakistani branch of the Taliban and of inching closer to India. The two sides have exchanged fire over the past year, even after a ceasefire brokered by Qatar last fall, but none this lethal.

Trump pushes Zelensky for ASAP peace deal

In a 30-minute call on Thursday, President Donald Trump reportedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he wants to end the war with Russia as soon as possible — aiming for a deal by summer, but ideally within weeks. Trump reiterated his willingness to provide Ukraine with significant US security guarantees as negotiations continue. But Zelensky faces a delicate challenge of adapting to Trump’s transactional approach to peacemaking. Trump’s urgency is partly driven by a desire to reopen US-Russia commerce, which could help revive Russia’s economy and ultimately weaken the credibility of US security commitments to Ukraine. As former NATO ambassador Ivo Daalder warned during a recent GZERO World interview, a ceasefire could become a “trap” if it means the US opens up economic relationships with Russia — like weakened sanctions and pushing Europeans to release $300 billion in Russian frozen assets. As a result, post-war security commitments to Ukraine could lose their credibility.

US strikes billion dollar health partnership with Congo

Washington agreed on Thursday to provide $900 million to help the mineral-rich African nation combat HIV/AIDS, advance maternal and child health, and fight infectious diseases. In return, Congo will put up $300 million of its own money. The pact comes just weeks after the US and Kinshasa inked a controversial deal giving US companies access to Congo’s critical minerals. The Trump administration has struck more than a dozen bilateral health agreements with African nations since eliminating USAID, the US’s main foreign aid agency. Supporters of the “trade-not-aid”-style deals say they reduce recipient countries’ aid dependency and provide more tangible benefits for the US. Critics say they are opaque, and have raised concerns about provisions that may give US companies access to Africans’ personal health data.

What We’re Watching: India’s Modi rubs shoulders with Israel’s Netanyahu, Colombia’s Petro sees polling boost, Pentagon threatens AI firm

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a press conference in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a press conference in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026.

GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Pool via REUTERS
Modi, Netanyahu seek to boost India-Israel tiesIndia is set to advance a trade and defense technology deal with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he wrapped up a two-day visit to the Jewish state on Thursday, the latest sign that the relationship is blossoming. But the two countries weren’t always close friends – they only established [...]

What We’re Watching: Israel reportedly warns Lebanon, China-Japan tiff escalates, Canada says it will give aid to Cuba

People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on Friday, in Bednayel, Bekaa valley, Lebanon, February 21, 2026.

People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on Friday, in Bednayel, Bekaa valley, Lebanon, February 21, 2026.

REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Israel reportedly warns Lebanon about further strikesIsrael indirectly warned Lebanon that it would strike its northern neighbor hard if the Iran-backed militia group Hezbollah gets involved in any future US-Iran conflict, two Lebanese officials told Reuters. Israel damaged Hezbollah severely in 2024 as part of strikes on southern Lebanon, killing [...]

What We’re Watching: Violence roils Mexico after killing of cartel leader, Cuban security forces exit Venezuela, Somalia seeks to appease US

Members of the special units of the National Guard and the Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana stand guard in front of the Fiscalia General de la Republica, where the investigation into the operation in which Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", founder and leading head of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva, was killed, is underway.

Members of the special units of the National Guard and the Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana stand guard in front of the Fiscalia General de la Republica, where the investigation into the operation in which Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", founder and leading head of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva, was killed, is underway.

Félix Márquez/dpa via Reuters Connect
Killing of Mexican cartel boss sparks uprisingsIn a major victory for its efforts to diminish cartels, the Mexican government said Sunday that it had killed the leader of one of the country’s most powerful cartels, with intelligence support from a new US military-led task force. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” led the Jalisco New [...]

What We’re Watching: US’s top court deals major blow to Trump, UN reports of “genocidal intent” in Sudanese town, Washington inches closer to Iran strikes

A general view of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2026.

A general view of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2026.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
US Supreme Court strikes down bulk of Trump’s tariffsIn a massive blow to US President Donald Trump’s trade and foreign policy agenda, the US’s top court ruled that the president overstepped his authority when he used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. The decision was 6-3. Trump was the first US leader to [...]