What We’re Watching: Former Prince Andrew arrested over Epstein, Colombia protests for wage hikes, Bangladesh’s constitutional reforms in question

​A poster featuring Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is installed on a sign leading to the parking area of the Sandringham Estate in Wolferton, as pressure builds on him to give evidence after the U.S. Justice Department released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Norfolk, Britain, February 5, 2026.

REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
By Riley Callanan,
Natalie Johnson,
Alex Kliment
February 19, 2026

Epstein files wreak havoc on Europe’s political elite. Not so much in the US

British police arrested former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor today over allegations that in 2010, when he was a UK trade envoy, he shared confidential government documents with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It’s the first time a British royal family member has been arrested, underscoring the havoc that the Epstein files have wreaked on Europe’s political elite – including in Norway and France. The contrast couldn’t be starker with the US, where, despite rising public outcry, no current or former government officials named in the files have faced serious repercussions. A recent poll, meanwhile, revealed that a majority of the American public believes the Epstein files showed the US’s most powerful people are rarely held accountable.

Minimum wage rage shakes Colombia ahead of elections

Cities across Colombia are bracing for protests this afternoon over a court ruling that suspended a massive increase in the minimum wage. President Gustavo Petro, an outspoken left-winger, recently decreed a 23% increase, framing it as a measure to lift up the working poor in Latin America’s most unequal country. Labor unions applauded the move, while business groups have threatened layoffs, and inflation expectations have soared. The government has until Saturday to present a detailed economic justification for the wage hike. The clash comes ahead of May's presidential elections, in which Petro's ally Ivan Cepéda, who called for the protests, is leading the polls. Beyond the unrest, the court ruling has also created wider uncertainty as Colombia uses the minimum wage as a benchmark for everything from health insurance costs and school tuitions to visa application fees and speeding tickets.

Will Bangladesh’s new government implement constitutional reforms?

Alongside last week’s parliamentary election in Bangladesh, 60% of voters approved of the July Charter, a series of constitutional reforms drafted after the Gen-Z-led revolution in July 2024. But on Tuesday, the winners of the parliamentary vote, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, refused to take an oath as members of the new Constitutional Reform Council. The move called into question whether they would implement the changes, which include term limits on the prime minister, protecting judicial independence, and other checks and balances. The major sticking point is the charter’s call for the creation of an upper house in parliament, which the BNP believes could dilute majorities in the legislature. Once the Reform Council is set up, Bangladesh has 180 days to implement the reforms. We will be watching whether the new government honors the charter, or whether the reforms the Gen-Z activists fought for will be swept under the rug.

What We’re Watching: Hungary’s election campaign begins, Peru to have eighth leader in as many years, ECB’s Lagarde mulls early exit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds an international press conference in Budapest, Hungary, January 5, 2026.

Campaign season in EU’s most important election of 2026 beginsThe Hungarian election is off to the races, and nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is facing his most serious challenger in 16 years. Over the weekend, Orbán and his center-right European Parliament member Péter Magyar launched their campaigns, with polls showing Orbán trailing [...]

What We’re Watching: Iran partially shuts vital shipping lane, China increases purchases of Russian crude, A thaw in the Sahara

​February 16, 2026, Strait Of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, Iran: A boat firing a missile during a military drill in the Persian Gulf, southern Iran.

Iran shows its leverage over Strait of Hormuz ahead of nuclear talksIran temporarily and partially shut down the Strait of Hormuz – the maritime entryway that handles over 20% of the world’s oil and gas shipping – ahead of a second round of nuclear talks with the US. The move was a show of leverage by Iran, signaling strength to its citizens and [...]

What We’re Watching: Europe moves toward autarky, US transfers prisoners from Syria to Iraq, Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus diminishes further

The French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) at the Elysee Presidential Palace.

In a bid to de-risk, Europe turns inwardEuropean Union leaders agreed to move ahead with “Buy European” policies as part of a broader push to de-risk from the US and boost competitiveness amid China’s industrial prowess. Meeting in Belgium on Thursday, the bloc’s 27 leaders discussed protecting strategic sectors such as defense, clean tech, AI, [...]

What We’re Watching: Russia seeks state-owned WhatsApp alternative, Argentina advances Milei’s labor reforms, Mixed messages on El Paso airport closure

​Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year press conference and phone-in in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025.

Russia tries to control the message, literally.The Russian government has begun blocking the popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram in a sweeping crackdown aimed at forcing Russians to use a state-backed alternative called MAX, which critics say would enable censorship and surveillance. The move is part of the Kremlin’s broader drive for [...]