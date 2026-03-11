Skip to content
Iran ups the ante on oil threats, Chile’s new president inaugurated, Russia tries to save Orbán’s re-election bid

​The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026.

ROYAL THAI NAVY/Handout via REUTERS
March 11, 2026

US and allies desperately try to cool frightened oil markets

Iran has been upping its threats against the world’s oil supply, striking at least one cargo ship yesterday and reportedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway near Iran through which 20% of global oil supply passes. Its military command even suggested that the world should prepare for prices of $200 per barrel. Seeking to ease supply concerns and cool prices, the International Energy Agency confirmed on Wednesday that its 32 members – which include the United States – would collectively release 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves. This would be more than double the previous record set in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The massive drawdown suggests that these countries believe the Strait will remain mostly closed for a while yet.

Chile to swear in right-wing president in major shift

José Kast, an ultraconservative elected in December on pledges to deregulate the economy, slash immigration, and crack down on crime, takes control today of South America’s fourth-largest economy. The political pendulum swing is a dizzying one — Kast succeeds the tumultuous term of socialist Gabriel Boric — reflecting a broader rightward trend in Latin America these days. But Kast steps into the job at a trying time: Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, faces huge economic uncertainties tied to the war in Iran, which has pushed up oil prices and set inflationary fears soaring. The Chilean peso, which had gained roughly 10% in the last six months prior to the US and Israel strikes on Iran, has already lost half of that momentum since the conflict began.

Russia reportedly launches disinformation campaign in Hungary’s election

Hungarians will cast their votes on April 12 in an election broadly regarded as the greatest challenge to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's leadership since he assumed power in 2010. Péter Magyar, who heads the oppositionist Tisza Party, leads current polling against Orbán’s anti-Ukraine and eurosceptic platform. However, Orbán may be getting a helping hand from Russia, which has reportedly backed a covert campaign to get him re-elected by spreading disinformation online. While Russian disinformation campaigns are nothing new, the rise of AI has led to convincing deepfakes flooding Hungarians’ feeds. The European Union is weighing whether to step in to crack down on election interference, but it needs to walk a delicate tightrope. Doing so risks fueling Orbán's long-running claim that Brussels is meddling in Hungarian democracy.
Japan critical minerals deal, Military take over in Madagascar, Argentina week in NYC

Sanae Takaichi announces running for presidential election of the LDP

Sanae Takaichi announces running for presidential election of the LDP

Aflo via Reuters
Japan strikes rare earths deal with largest non-Chinese producerAustralian mining giant Lynas will sell rare earths to Japan for 12 years in a major pact meant to chip away at China’s dominance of the global market. The highlight of the deal is that it sets a minimum price of $110 per kilogram of the minerals. That is the same “price floor” that [...]

Iran conflict sends oil prices surging, Trial begins for Erdogan’s main adversary, German Greens win in auto state

Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, stands in front of the Shahran oil depot, which was targeted by US-Israeli strikes, in western Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026.

Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, stands in front of the Shahran oil depot, which was targeted by US-Israeli strikes, on the eighth day of the war in western Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026.

Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press/Sipa USA
Depot bombing, Strait of Hormuz constraints send oil prices surgingOil prices skyrocketed above $100 per barrel on Monday – nearly hitting $120 at one point – after Israel bombed fuel depots outside Iran’s capital of Tehran and data showed oil production along the Persian Gulf tanking due to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz. US President [...]

Iran conflict fueled food crisis, Rapper set to win in Nepal, US gives Russia sanction relief

Cargo ships are unloading newly arrived chemical fertilizers at the port terminal in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, on February 27, 2024. ​

Cargo ships are unloading newly arrived chemical fertilizers at the port terminal in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, on February 27, 2024.

(Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto)
Iran conflict could trigger a food crisisDisruptions to a key Gulf waterway in the Iran conflict aren't just threatening the world’s oil and gas supplies; they could also cause a food security crisis. Roughly a quarter to a third of global raw materials used in fertilizer pass through the Strait of Hormuz. With tanker traffic in the strait largely [...]

New fronts of Iran conflict, A better week for Russia than Ukraine, US and Spain butt heads

​An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026.

An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026.

Social Media/via REUTERS
Iran conflict hits new frontsTwo Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan, Iran’s northern neighbor, on Thursday, injuring four people and expanding the Iran conflict onto another front. The Azeris, who have a tense relationship with the Islamic Republic over their growing ties to NATO countries, have reportedly deployed troops to the Iranian border, which [...]