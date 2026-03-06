Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Iran conflict fueled food crisis, Rapper set to win in Nepal, US gives Russia sanction relief

Cargo ships are unloading newly arrived chemical fertilizers at the port terminal in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, on February 27, 2024. ​

Cargo ships are unloading newly arrived chemical fertilizers at the port terminal in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, on February 27, 2024.

(Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto)
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
March 06, 2026

Iran conflict could trigger a food crisis

Disruptions to a key Gulf waterway in the Iran conflict aren't just threatening the world’s oil and gas supplies; they could also cause a food security crisis. Roughly a quarter to a third of global raw materials used in fertilizer pass through the Strait of Hormuz. With tanker traffic in the strait largely at a standstill, shortages could follow, eventually raising costs for farmers and, in turn, grocery bills. Egyptian fertilizer, a global benchmark, is already up more than 25% just as farmers in the Western hemisphere prepare to plant spring crops, with no clarity on next year's input costs. The disruption echoes the surge in fertilizer prices and food costs in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The impact could be acute in Gulf countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which import around 80% of their food.

Rapper poised to win (election) battle in Nepal

Nepalis voted on Thursday in the first election since a Gen Z–led uprising forced a prime minister tainted by corruption allegations to resign last year. Vote counts so far show that Balendra Shah and his newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party are leading by a wide margin, powered by voters frustrated with the country’s long-dominant parties. If the party wins a majority of seats, which appears imminent, the 35-year-old rapper-turned-mayor of Kathmandu will become prime minister. He and other young candidates say they would overhaul entrenched corruption, bring “fresh voices” into government, and focus on practical reforms like improving city planning, education policy, and economic opportunity to keep young Nepalis from leaving the country to work abroad.

US gives Russia some sanctions relief, for now

With the widening war in the Middle East pushing up energy prices, the US has granted a 30-day exemption to sanctions on Russian oil going to India. The measure allows New Delhi, one of Russia’s biggest buyers, to accept purchases already en route to its shores. Last year, the Trump administration hit India with 25% tariffs in order to starve the Kremlin of revenue for its ongoing war in Ukraine. But with Persian Gulf oil exports slowing to a trickle as a result of the US-Israel war with Iran, US gas prices rising to their highest levels in a year, and some regional officials now warning of a potential total shutdown of production, the White House is moving to ease the pressure, even if it gives what the US called a “short term” boost to the Kremlin. Meanwhile, reports suggest Russia has been helping Iran to target US troops, though it’s not clear how effective that intelligence has been.
food crisisfood securityiran conflictqatarrussian oilsaudi arabiastrait of hormuz

Latest Videos

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff powerplay icon
Ian Explains

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff power

Tehran's best and worst-case scenarios
GZERO World Clips

Tehran's best and worst-case scenarios

How arming the Kurds in Iran could lead to "civil war on steroids"
Middle East

How arming the Kurds in Iran could lead to "civil war on steroids"

What comes next in the US-Israel war with Iran?
Quick Take

What comes next in the US-Israel war with Iran?

Trump & Netanyahu's war plans hit a snag of "utmost concern"
Puppet Regime

Trump & Netanyahu's war plans hit a snag of "utmost concern"

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”
GZERO World Clips

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”

More For You

New fronts of Iran conflict, A better week for Russia than Ukraine, US and Spain butt heads

​An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026.

An explosion in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, Iran, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in this still image from a social media video released on March 5, 2026.

Social Media/via REUTERS
Iran conflict hits new frontsTwo Iranian drones hit Azerbaijan, Iran’s northern neighbor, on Thursday, injuring four people and expanding the Iran conflict onto another front. The Azeris, who have a tense relationship with the Islamic Republic over their growing ties to NATO countries, have reportedly deployed troops to the Iranian border, which [...]

Khamenei’s son emerges as favorite to succeed him, Nepal to hold election, US helps Ecuador in drug raids

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visits Hezbollah's office in Tehran, Iran, October 1, 2024.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visits Hezbollah's office in Tehran, Iran, October 1, 2024.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Could father-to-son succession return to Iran?When the Islamic Republic’s senior clerics met yesterday to decide on the next supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly emerged as the favorite to succeed his assassinated father, Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba’s appointment would be viewed as a continuation of the previous regime, but it does present risks: [...]

The US and Israel reportedly court the Kurds, The race for US Congress begins, China’s new five-year plan

​Fighters from the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, are pictured near the border with Iran in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, in the outskirts of Sulaimaniya, Iraq, June 21, 2025.

Fighters from the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, are pictured near the border with Iran in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, in the outskirts of Sulaimaniya, Iraq, June 21, 2025.

REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Trump reportedly speaks to Kurdish leaders in the Iran conflictAs the Iran conflict shows no signs of slowing, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu appear to be seeking allies within the country. The US president reportedly spoke with Kurdish leaders in Iraq after the attacks on Tehran over the weekend. The Kurds – considered one of the world’s [...]

Two “middle powers” make deals, Power struggle in Senegal, France to boost nuclear arsenal

​FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before posing for a photo during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada, June 17, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before posing for a photo during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada, June 17, 2025.

REUTERS/Amber Bracken/File Photo
Canada-India relations continue to recoverIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a series of deals during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, including a 10-year nuclear energy deal under which Canada will provide India with uranium. The two sides also agreed to finalize a free trade deal by year’s end. [...]