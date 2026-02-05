Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Asia

Graphic Truth: India's imports of Russian oil

​India's imports of Russian oil.

India's imports of Russian oil.

Eileen Zhang
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Eileen Zhang
Eileen Zhang
See Full Bio
February 05, 2026

This week, India agreed to stop importing Russian oil amid US pressure. However, that may be easier said than done. In January, India imported approximately 1.2 million barrels of Russian crude oil every day. That’s the equivalent of 76 Olympic-sized swimming pools. If they follow through, India’s withdrawal could make a major dent in Russia’s already struggling economy.

graphic truthindiamodiindia-russiaindia imports russia oil

Latest Videos

Epstein and America’s two-tier justice systemplay icon
ask ian

Epstein and America’s two-tier justice system

Trump’s next move in Iran
Quick Take

Trump’s next move in Iran

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?
Ian Explains

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationship
GZERO Europe

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationship

Trump, Canada, and the future of the free world
ask ian

Trump, Canada, and the future of the free world

More For You

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei
- YouTube
youtube.com
The US and Iran are going to sit down this Friday in Oman, but diplomatic talks aren't going to avoid a military strike, says Eurasia Group's US Practice Head Clayton Allen. Iran's not willing to give up what the US is asking for, and the US is going to continue to demand way more than Iran's willing to give. [...]

Is China’s currency coming for the US dollar?

​A Chinese clerk counts RMB (renminbi) yuan banknotes at a bank in Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu province, on Aug. 11, 2015.

A Chinese clerk counts RMB (renminbi) yuan banknotes at a bank in Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu province, on Aug. 11, 2015.

Oriental Image via Reuters Connect
On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made it public: he wants the renminbi, China’s currency, to become a “powerful currency” that ultimately replaces the dollar as the global reserve currency – that is, the one most held by central banks worldwide.The remarks, shared in the Communist Party’s flagship journal, were originally part of a speech [...]

What We’re Watching: Trump and Modi make up, Turkey’s Erdogan goes to Riyadh, A step toward peace in the DRC

​US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on Feb. 13, 2025.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, for bilateral discussions about trade and security on Feb. 13, 2025.

India PM Office handout via EYEPRESS
Modi and Trump finally make upAfter months of simmering tensions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump – two old friends – finally reached an agreement: Washington will drop tariffs on Indian exports from 50% to 18%, and in return, New Delhi will halt Russian oil purchases. Instead, it will buy from the US and possibly [...]

Why Singapore sees AI as an opportunity, not a threat

Why Singapore sees AI as an opportunity, not a threat
- YouTube
youtu.be
As AI tools advance, workers all over the world are fearful the technology will displace workers and replace jobs. But Singapore looks at AI not as a threat to its workforce, but an opportunity. On GZERO World, Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam frames AI as an accelerated version of a challenge the island state has always faced: [...]