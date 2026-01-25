Why space tech investment matters

At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis spoke with Ariel Ekblaw, Founder of the Aurelia Institute, about how scaling up infrastructure in space could unlock transformative breakthroughs on Earth.

Ekblaw explained that new approaches to building in orbit make it possible to go beyond the limits of rocket launches. “The reason we’re so excited about this is it lets us build things that are bigger than our biggest rocket payload fairing,” she said.