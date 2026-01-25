Why space tech investment matters

Among the most promising opportunities are space-based solar power, which could deliver constant, uninterrupted energy, and AI data centers in orbit that reduce pressure on land, water, and power grids.
As global competition intensifies, Ekblaw describes space as “the ultimate high ground,” noting a shift from Cold War rivalry to a new era driven by commercial players. She stressed that updated rules and international cooperation will be critical to shaping the industry’s future.
This conversation is presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft, from the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.
